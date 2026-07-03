LootLove's latest Batswadi cover shoot with her twin daughters left social media users in awe

Fans couldn't stop praising the adorable twins, with many saying they are the spitting image of their famous mother

The family portraits sparked thousands of reactions as supporters celebrated LootLove's motherhood journey and the beautiful bond she shares with her daughters

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LootLove and her twins wowed in matching looks. Image: Zanothando and Sisizwe

Source: Instagram

Media personality and DJ Lootlove has social media wrapped around her finger after sharing breathtaking photos from her latest Batswadi magazine cover shoot alongside her twin daughters. While the stylish mother-of-two looked effortlessly elegant, fans agreed that it was the adorable twins who stole the spotlight, with many calling them mini Lootlove and praising the family's undeniable beauty.

Fans gush over twins' striking resemblance to mom

The award-winning broadcaster recently shared her Batswadi cover, which explores her life-changing motherhood journey. The cover and accompanying editorial feature the star posing with her daughters in coordinated neutral and adorable outfits, showcasing the close bond they share.

The pictures quickly made the rounds online, with social media users praising the twins for their charm and pointing out how much they resemble their famous mother.

X user @ona_nky wrote:

"Her girls are so cute."

Another user, @Stompzzz, added:

"They are literally mini Lootlove."

@Conniedlamini4 also couldn't hide her admiration, writing:

"They're so beautiful."

Many others filled the comments section with heart emojis, saying the girls are growing up beautifully and look every bit like their mom

Heartwarming family photos melt social media users

Beyond their resemblance, many people admired the warmth captured in the photos, saying the twins, Zanothando and Sisizwe looked happy, confident and full of personality. Others said the images perfectly reflected the joy of motherhood that LootLove has often spoken about.

Instagram user @lemphis_clout joked:

"We don't see you ma'am. The kids took the spotlight."

Another fan, @melodymmng, commented:

"What's better than 1 cover girl? 3 cover girls."

One X user, @BryanOaitse, added:

"You can see that they are having a great life."

See more heartwarming comments in the Instagram post below:

The overwhelming response saw fans celebrate not only the beautiful family portraits but also the genuine connection between LootLove and her daughters.

Stylish magazine cover earns widespread praise online

Fans called the girls mini versions of LootLove. Image: Lootlove, Zanothando and Sisizwe

Source: Instagram

The coordinated looks were another talking point, with fans applauding the trio's fashion-forward styling. From sparkling sequins dresses and fluffy jackets to LootLove's tailored suit, many agreed the family looked like they belonged on the cover of an international fashion magazine.

Others couldn't resist adding a touch of humour to the conversation. One user described the twins as a carbon copy of their mother, while another jokingly suggested they should have swapped jackets during the shoot.

The Batswadi feature also shines a light on LootLove's motherhood journey, with the cover carrying the heartfelt quote:

"This is the closest that I have been to God."

As the photos continue to circulate online, one thing is clear, while LootLove may have graced the magazine cover, her daughters completely won over the internet.

LootLove celebrates twins' seventh birthday with heartfelt tribute

Recently Briefly News reported that LootLove celebrated her twin daughters' seventh birthday with a touching social media post, reflecting on her journey as a mother after 2,555 days.The media personality shared adorable throwback photos and penned an emotional message, describing her girls as her

"Beams of Light"

while encouraging them to grow at their own pace and reminding them that they are deeply loved. Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with birthday wishes and praised LootLove for her heartfelt tribute and parenting.

Source: Briefly News