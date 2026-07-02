A Cape Town dad shared a sweet video of his young daughter coaching the Springboks from the couch during a live match

The little girl, dressed in a Springbok jersey, shouted instructions in Afrikaans as she tracked every move on screen

South Africans fell in love with the father-and-daughter moment, with viewers calling for the pair to be invited to DHL Stadium

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A little girl showed her passion for rugby while watching the Springboks with her dad. Image: @pappabeer007

Source: Instagram

A local dad melted hearts across South Africa after posting a video of his young daughter watching the Springboks with the kind of intensity that would make any coach proud. Instagram user @pappabeer007 shared the clip on 21 June 2026, capturing the moment during the Springboks' match against the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. Both the father and his daughter were settled on the couch and fully locked in on the game.

Little girl coached the Springboks from the couch

The little girl was not just watching. She was actively coaching, shouting instructions, calling tackles and tracking the ball with sharp focus every time play moved across the screen. Her dad captioned the post with a heartfelt tribute: "'n Bynaam was net 'n lekkerding tot jy dit betekenis kom gee het my Poepaloep," which translates loosely to "a nickname was just a nice thing until you came and gave it meaning, my Poepaloep."

Watch the father-and-daughter Instagram video that warmed Mzansi's heart:

Mzansi loved the cute father and daughter moment

For many South Africans, the video was more than just a cute clip. It captured something bigger: a little girl who already knows what it means to bleed green and gold, cheering on her team right beside her dad.

User @johan_alberts_ wrote:

"Let us get these two to the DHL Stadium! @dhlstormers @brightrockza 🔥👏"

User @eeeth_cpt said:

"🤣 If my daughter is not like this one day when I watch the Bokke, I'll be very sad."

User @dianekrielrealestate added:

"If I had a daughter, if she wasn't exactly like this, I would have been furious! 🤣🤣 She is spectacular! Well done, mamma & pappa."

User @danielle.aryn cheered:

"Yes queen, set the standard 🔥🙌"

User @camojill said:

"Adorable!!!!"

3 Briefly News Springboks-related articles

Klipdrift brand is inviting rugby lovers across the country to find their “Bok doubles”, everyday South Africans who happen to look like their favourite Springbok heroes.

In a get-to-know-me interview, Springbok player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu revealed that he enjoys a Gatsby from Golden Dish in Athlone and prefers a night in to clubbing.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed his love and appreciation to his best friend Eben Etzebeth, whom he said had supported him throughout his rugby career.

Source: Briefly News