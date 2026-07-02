“She Is Spectacular”: Dad Shares Special Sporting Bond With His Passionate Young Daughter, SA Moved
- A Cape Town dad shared a sweet video of his young daughter coaching the Springboks from the couch during a live match
- The little girl, dressed in a Springbok jersey, shouted instructions in Afrikaans as she tracked every move on screen
- South Africans fell in love with the father-and-daughter moment, with viewers calling for the pair to be invited to DHL Stadium
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A local dad melted hearts across South Africa after posting a video of his young daughter watching the Springboks with the kind of intensity that would make any coach proud. Instagram user @pappabeer007 shared the clip on 21 June 2026, capturing the moment during the Springboks' match against the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. Both the father and his daughter were settled on the couch and fully locked in on the game.
Little girl coached the Springboks from the couch
The little girl was not just watching. She was actively coaching, shouting instructions, calling tackles and tracking the ball with sharp focus every time play moved across the screen. Her dad captioned the post with a heartfelt tribute: "'n Bynaam was net 'n lekkerding tot jy dit betekenis kom gee het my Poepaloep," which translates loosely to "a nickname was just a nice thing until you came and gave it meaning, my Poepaloep."
Watch the father-and-daughter Instagram video that warmed Mzansi's heart:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Mzansi loved the cute father and daughter moment
For many South Africans, the video was more than just a cute clip. It captured something bigger: a little girl who already knows what it means to bleed green and gold, cheering on her team right beside her dad.
User @johan_alberts_ wrote:
"Let us get these two to the DHL Stadium! @dhlstormers @brightrockza 🔥👏"
User @eeeth_cpt said:
"🤣 If my daughter is not like this one day when I watch the Bokke, I'll be very sad."
User @dianekrielrealestate added:
"If I had a daughter, if she wasn't exactly like this, I would have been furious! 🤣🤣 She is spectacular! Well done, mamma & pappa."
User @danielle.aryn cheered:
"Yes queen, set the standard 🔥🙌"
User @camojill said:
"Adorable!!!!"
3 Briefly News Springboks-related articles
- Klipdrift brand is inviting rugby lovers across the country to find their “Bok doubles”, everyday South Africans who happen to look like their favourite Springbok heroes.
- In a get-to-know-me interview, Springbok player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu revealed that he enjoys a Gatsby from Golden Dish in Athlone and prefers a night in to clubbing.
- Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed his love and appreciation to his best friend Eben Etzebeth, whom he said had supported him throughout his rugby career.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za