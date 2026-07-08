Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded after Israel rejected claims that it was funding the anti-illegal immigration marches organised by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s March and March Movement

Ndlozi did not respond directly to Israel but warned South Africans and urged them to understand the country’s geopolitical importance and history

The former EFF politician previously weighed in on Jacob Zuma's visit to the Gupta brothers in India

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi warned South Africans after Israel responded to claims that it is funding anti-illegal immigrant protests in South Africa. Image: mbuyisenindloz

Source: Instagram

Former Power FM radio host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in after Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded to claims that it is funding South Africa’s anti-illegal immigration marches. Rather than addressing Israel directly, the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician urged South Africans to understand the country's importance on the global stage.

On Sunday, 5 July 2026, Israel responded to South Africa’s Justice Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, after she implied that Israel was funding the national shutdown protests organised by the Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma-led March and March Movement. In its response, Israel, which was taken to the International Court of Justice by South Africa, accused the South African government of trying to shift attention away from its own challenges by blaming Israel. It also criticised the country over xenophobic violence and argued that Kubayi had made allegations without evidence. The post was captioned:

“SA loves lecturing on human rights, but its "Rainbow Nation" is bleeding from violent xenophobia. Instead of taking responsibility, Justice Minister @MamolokoKubayi falls back on the oldest hate. While openly admitting she has "no evidence," she desperately spins wild conspiracies to mask government panic over a repeat of 2021. Shameful scapegoating. No accountability.”

See the post below:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts after Israel denies funding marches

As the internet responded, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi joined the conversation with a message shared on Tuesday, 7 July 2026. Instead of responding directly to Israel, Ndlozi addressed South Africans. He argued that many people fail to appreciate South Africa's geopolitical importance and urged citizens to understand why the country continues to draw attention from powerful nations.

Ndlozi, who has previously criticised the anti-illegal immigration marches, also argued that South Africa's international opponents had been waiting for an opportunity to damage the country's reputation. He warned that internal divisions could be used by foreign interests to weaken the country.

“Your politics will always fall into the hands of an enemy so merciless, so dangerously inhuman, that its damage on our social fabric will take centuries to recover & heal! This is all they have been looking for! An internationally discredited South Africa is a weak & docile nation. No socio-economic challenge you can ever talk about, from unemployment to poverty, that can be fixed with an internationally weakened South Africa!” he added.

Read the full post below:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in after Israel denied bankrolling marches in South Africa. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Ndlozi calls for harsh punishment against Zuma

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in after Jacob Zuma's visited the Gupta brothers in India and backed Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's suggestion.

Ndlozi's remarks sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users supporting his stance while others accused him of hypocrisy.

Source: Briefly News