Mel Viljoen launches a new beauty business amid ongoing scrutiny from the Tammy Taylor scandal

Viljoen plans to open a limited number of salons, aiming for a fresh start in the beauty industry

Controversy continues as victims of Tammy Taylor saga seek justice against Mel and Peet Viljoen

Mel Viljoen introduced her new business venture. Image: cuccionailssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen has given fans a glimpse of her latest business venture. The move comes as she and her husband, Peet Viljoen, continue to face scrutiny over their previous involvement with the Tammy Taylor nail franchise business.

The couple has been accused of defrauding aspiring franchise owners and investors who allegedly paid large sums of money for Tammy Taylor Nails salons or business interests but did not receive what they had paid for. The matter has continued to attract public attention, with reports indicating that Mel Viljoen could still appear before a judge.

What is the name of Mel Viljoen's new business venture?

Despite the noise surrounding the Tammy Taylor saga, the former Real Housewives of Pretoria star appears to be moving ahead with a new venture in the beauty industry. A quick look at Mel Viljoen's official Instagram profile shows that she has removed all of her posts. However, she has kept the name of her new business, Cuccio Nails South Africa, in her profile bio.

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See the screenshot below:

Mel Viljoen introduced her new business venture on Instagram. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

What has Mel Viljoen said about Cuccio Nails?

Viljoen first spoke publicly about her plans to partner with Cuccio Nails while she was still in custody in the United States. In an interview with YOU Magazine, she said she and her husband Peet Viljoen had met Tony Cuccio, the American entrepreneur behind the Cuccio brand. Speaking about their plans once they were released from detention, Mel Viljoen said they wanted to keep the venture smaller than before by opening around 10 salons.

“And he’d love to open salons with us. But this time we’re going to keep it small – maybe just 10 salons,” she said.

In an interview with eNCA in which she famously stormed out after being asked a difficult question, Viljoen explained that she and Peet had relocated to the United States with plans to rebuild their franchising business through a partnership with Cuccio Nails.

“Everybody knows we had some drama with the Tammy Taylors and that she had some false accusations on social media about her identity and her trademark, where, in the end, it was basically just a trademark issue, towards the end, because we approached her many years ago, and she gave us the go-ahead to use the trademark. But she never said we could do franchising. Franchising was our business; it was our idea; it was our model. And so, everybody knows about that. So, we were hoping to, you know, kind of restart the franchising industry with Cuccio Nails in Los Angeles,” Mel Viljoen said.

Mel Viljoen spoke about Cuccio Nails in previous interviews. Image: cuccionailssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen responds to Tammy Taylor saga victims

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen responded to the Tammy Taylor saga victims again following their appearance on eNCA.

A private investigator reveals challenges in centralising complaints against the Viljoens amid ongoing police investigations.

Source: Briefly News