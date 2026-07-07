A well-known mango farmer from Tzaneen was attacked on his farm and left with serious injuries

The farmer managed to grab the weapon and hold onto the suspect until his workers arrived to help

South Africans reacted with shock and concern, with many sending well wishes for his recovery

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SA farmer, Pieter Buys. Images: @DeliaByliefeldt/X

Source: Twitter

A well-known mango farmer from Tzaneen is recovering after surviving a terrifying attack on his own farm. Pieter Buys, the former chairman of the South African Mango Growers' Association, was confronted by a stranger on his property on Friday, 26 June 2026. X page @europa shared the story on 6 July 2026, along with a photo of Buys, saying:

"The attacker struck Buys twice in the back of the head with a machete before attempting to strike his face."

Buys later explained that he'd noticed a stranger walking on his property while he was switching off irrigation pumps. He called two of his employees over on a quad bike and approached the man himself.

When questioned, the man claimed he was looking for cattle, though Buys pointed out that this didn't make sense since the farm is enclosed by game fencing.

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How the attack happened

Believing the situation had been resolved, Buys turned to check on his approaching workers, only for the man to suddenly pull out a machete and strike him twice on the back of the head.

Buys didn't fall, and when the man tried to strike a third time, aiming for his face, Buys managed to grab hold of the blade with both hands and overpower him. He held onto the suspect until his workers arrived to help restrain him until police arrived.

Buys sustained deep wounds that stretched from the top of his head down into his neck and lost a significant amount of blood.

He was rushed to hospital by his wife, where doctors managed to stop the bleeding and stitch his wounds. He has since been discharged and is continuing his recovery at home, saying he remains hopeful of a full recovery.

Agri Letaba, a local farming organisation, condemned the attack, urging farmers and rural residents to stay involved in community safety structures to help prevent similar incidents.

See the X post here.

Mzansi spooked by the farm attack

The story left people online shaken and sending support on the X page:

@Cosmicgal101 wrote:

"Oh my God, please bless and heal this man in Jesus' name!! No one deserves this."

@CryptoMebos said:

"So farmers are actually being attacked. Why lie and say it's not happening? It's actually happening; look at this."

@buildingthingss commented:

"The use of a machete in an attack is not South African."

@Suzanne_Franco said:

"God, speed this precious man's recovery and may justice be served harshly on the perpetrators."

Comments on X. Images: @europa

Source: Twitter

More on South African farmers

Briefly News recently reported on an Afrikaner farm worker in the US whose daily routine on a foreign farm left South Africans thoroughly impressed.

recently reported on an Afrikaner farm worker in the US whose daily routine on a foreign farm left South Africans thoroughly impressed. A self-taught Limpopo farmer's incredible journey from unemployment to landing major retail deals has inspired hundreds of aspiring farmers.

A South African farmer working abroad faced unimaginable loss while trying to provide a better life for his family back home, a story that left many in tears.

Source: Briefly News