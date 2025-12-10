Global site navigation

‘Amalanga Awafani’ Actor Fanele Zulu Ties the Knot, SA Reacts: “Wishing You Both a Lifetime of Love”
Celebrities

  • South African actor Fanele Zulu recently took his relationship to the next level in style
  • The Amalanga Awafani star excitedly shared on social media that he finally said 'I Do' to his long-time partner
  • Many netizens were wowed and happy for the star for making such a big decision, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Ishuu, wedding bells rang this festive season for the popular actor Fanele Zulu, who decided to do right by his woman and take their relationship to the next level. The Amalanga Awafani star shared some stunning pictures from his wedding day.

On Monday, 1 December 2025, the media personality excitedly announced on social media that he was officially off the market as he tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Nana, whom he met eight years ago in varsity.

The Shaka iLembe star posted a video of their matrimony and also pictures from their wedding reception on his Instagram page.

"The Zulu’s 🥹❤️ Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo," he captioned the clip.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Fanele getting married

Many netizens were in awe after finding out that the actor is officially off the market on social media; and they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Actress Asavela Mqokiyana wrote:

"Mr and Mrs Zulu this is beautiful Congratulations bo Ndabezitha 🙌❤️ okuhle kodwa from here on ! God bless your union."

Actor Senzo Radebe said:

"Watching you tie the knot was a moment I’ll cherish forever my Brother 🫱🏽‍🫲🏾Wishing you both a lifetime of Love."

Former The Wife star Bonko Khoza congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations brother ❤️ May His love and mercy, His peace and His Kindness follow you for all of your days."

gugulethumzobe commented:

"How cute are these! 🔥 It was a good one! Congratulations, dear ones, good journey to you both."

dichabaism responded:

"Congratulations to you both. God Wins, Love Wins, Family Wins."

bongumusazungu replied:

"Yesssss….This Saturday was truly special. Everything magical. Congratulations and Blessings."

swazym stated:

"Congratulations fam UNkuluNkulu anibusise njalo @ma.nyambose_ I love you sisi wami you know 👏 congratulations."
Fanele Zulu is officially off the market
A look at other celebrities who tied the knot

Ntando and Una's marriage scrutinised

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntando Duma and her husband Una Rams were all lovey-dovey at the singer's recent event.

The couple left fans feeling all fuzzy inside from their public displays of affection, and were instantly dubbed relationship goals.

Source: Briefly News

