A photo of Zola Ntshangase's daughter, Coco Ntshangase, showing off a Louis Vuitton bag worth over R60 000 has gone viral on X

The post has caused a stir online, with many South Africans questioning the source of Coco's funds

In the comments, people dragged up Coco's complicated history with her former stepmother, Nozipho Ntshangase

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Coco Ntshangase has flaunted a pricey Louis Vuitton bag worth over R60 000. Image: coco_ntshangase

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Coco Ntshangase shook up social media after flaunting a Louis Vuitton bag that carries a price tag of more than R60 000. The former stepdaughter of The Mommy Club reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase caused quite a stir with South Africans demanding to know exactly where the money is coming from.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to X on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, to reshare the Instagram pictures, and people did not hold back.

The comments sparked a wider curiosity, and in some cases salty reactions, about Coco's lifestyle. While many acknowledge that her father, Misokuhle Ntshangase, might be the source of income, people were itching to know about her lifestyle.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi responds to the bag's price tag

The luxury flex had commenters zeroed in on Coco's age before turning their attention to her father's finances.

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"Of course, they'll buy her expensive LV bags, isn't she betraying Nozipho and siding with his dad and his wife. Silly kid."

@Zamagebe_21175 asked:

"Where is she getting that money?"

@Lehlo_Khalo added:

"Is her dad that rich?"

@its_pees was less than impressed:

"For someone who's in matric...she's in the streets at ALOT"

@UminathiZulu admitted:

"This child irritates me so much, and I'm so wrong to be annoyed by a child."

@QueenVeex1 put it plainly:

"Raising a girl child is tricky, neh. Is this girl not in high school?"

@TamiaCrosby was feeling proud:

"I can’t believe she’s only 18 years old. Bakhula fast, these kids, hey. Gorgeous girl, ngathi angaziphatha kahle."

@Pretty1_Vezi stated:

"Imagine things I can do with the 60K."

Coco is the daughter of Zola Ntshangase, the former husband of reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase, who made headlines when he took a second wife, Misokuhle, prompting Nozipho to reportedly leave the family home.

As a result of the fallout, it drew Coco into public scrutiny, especially after she broke her silence on her strained relationship with Nozipho. She explained why she attended her father's wedding and how the events had affected her personally.

Photo of Nozipho

In a previous report from Briefly News, a picture of Nozipho Ntshangase's ex-husband, Zola Ntshangase, with his new wife and daughter, was reshared on social media

A social media user who reshared the Instagram story screenshot shared that they had noticed a pattern regarding Nozipho Ntshangase and Coco Ntshangase's social media habits.

“Every time Noz posts her progress, these post as well, Coco shame.”

Source: Briefly News