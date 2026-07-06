Clement Molobela, a Pretoria petrol attendant, shared a TikTok video about his R100,000 debt

He revealed he sometimes goes without food, waiting for his weekly wage to restock his kitchen

Despite the hardship, Molobela said he takes full responsibility and is working to rebuild his finances

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Pictures of Clement Molobela sourced from his TikTok account. Images: Clement Molobela

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria petrol attendant has opened up about living with R100,000 in debt. Clement Molobela shared the details in a TikTok video posted on 4 July 2026. He showed his daily routine while explaining how his finances spiralled out of control over two years.

How the debt piled up

Molobela explained he started his first proper job in 2024 while also studying through Unisa. He opened a clothing account soon after and used the credit to dress for his new city life. He then bought a laptop on credit to manage his university assignments and exams. Later that year, he signed up for a phone contract and got his first iPhone. He also joined a gym membership that proved difficult to cancel months later.

By 2025, Molobela said he had adopted a lifestyle of eating out and spending heavily on nights out. He took out a bank loan and used part of it to start a small business that failed. He also opened a credit card and added another phone contract in 2026. Eventually, his monthly bills grew bigger than his income could cover.

Despite his struggles, Molobela did not blame anyone else for his situation. His video showed him going about an ordinary day, from work to household chores.

Mzansi reacts with support

South Africans flooded his comments section with encouragement after watching his video. Many praised his honesty about a topic people rarely discuss openly. Others said his story reminded them of their own financial struggles. Viewers cheered him on as he worked toward a fresh financial start.

Some commenters admired how calm he stayed despite his tough circumstances right now. Others thanked him for showing that recovery from debt takes patience and small steps. Many hope his journey inspires others facing similar money troubles to seek help.

Watch the video below:

More South African living with debt

Unemployed science graduate Jurgen Nxumalo previously launched a BackaBuddy campaign to raise R11,958 to clear his student debt and access his withheld degree.

City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero went to Kyalami Estate on 5 June 2026 to confront a property owner sitting on a R1.2 million municipal debt.

A woman posted a candid video about financial difficulties, which could lead to losing her car.

Source: Briefly News