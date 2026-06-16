Unemployed science graduate Jurgen Nxumalo has launched a BackaBuddy campaign to raise R11,958 to clear his student debt and access his withheld degree

He says he cannot find work in his field without proof of qualification and now relies on survival work and his grandmother’s pension

His story highlights youth unemployment challenges in South Africa, where many graduates struggle to enter the job market despite holding degrees

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28-year-old science graduate Jurgen Nxumalo. Image: @News24/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA - An unemployed science graduate has launched a BackaBuddy campaign to settle his student debt in order to finally receive his physical diploma, highlighting the growing pressure facing young graduates in South Africa.

Jurgen Nxumalo, 28, holds a three-year Analytical Chemistry qualification from the Durban University of Technology. He completed his studies in March 2020 but says he cannot receive his certificate due to an outstanding balance of R11,958.

Living without his degree

Nxumalo, who lives in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, says he currently survives on informal work such as sweeping and cleaning in his village while relying on his grandmother’s old-age pension for support.

Speaking to News24, he said he feels stuck and discouraged after years of studying without seeing the expected return.

“I’m sad and hurt and I don’t know what to do because I had hoped completing my studies and getting an education would open doors and create opportunities for me,” he said.

He says this has left him unable to enter the job market in his chosen field despite having completed his studies.

“It feels like my life has been put on hold,” he said. “I earned the qualification through my efforts, but it is out of reach for me.

His situation reflects a broader national challenge. The Universities South Africa (USAF) has previously reported that more than 188,000 students are affected by institutions withholding graduation certificates due to unpaid fees.

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Another graduate speaks out

The crisis is also reflected in other graduate experiences. Nomsa Ndwandwe, who graduated with a BA degree in 2010 and later obtained a boilermaking certificate, says she has never worked in the field she studied for.

She has survived through temporary retail jobs, selling goods, short-term NGO work and call centre work throughout the years

“I cannot believe it’s been 16 years and I have never actually worked a job that I studied for. Even though I am grateful that I have able to survive, it is soul-crushing that I have never been able to pursue a career in the field I studied for," she said

Youth unemployment pressure

Groups such as the Youth Unemployment Movement (NYUM) have repeatedly raised concerns about the growing number of graduates unable to find work aligned to their qualifications.

In celebration of Youth Day, Action SA released a statement asking what freedom means to young people who cannot find work. The party said youth unemployment in Gauteng remains unacceptably high, with thousands of graduates unable to secure jobs and many young entrepreneurs struggling to access funding, markets, and support.

"Some have even stopped searching for opportunities altogether due to a lack of faith that jobs exist. "

Despite Gauteng being South Africa’s economic hub with strong infrastructure and industries, growth has remained low for over a decade while unemployment stays high.

Medical student launched crowdfunding campaign to settle R130,000 debt

In similar news, sixth-year medical student Muleya Simango launched a crowd funding campaign to raise funds to sette his R130,000 debt owed to the University of Witwatersrand. Simango shared how close he was to losing everything he has worked for after years of sacrifice and hardship. Mzansi united to help him, heloing raise over 23 % of his goal at the time of publishing. The campaign, which began on 24 November 2025, has seen several people donate amounts ranging from R50 to as much as R5, 000.

Unemployed graduates protesting in SA. Image: Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

Back-a-buddy lauched for comrades marathon runner

Breifly News also reporte that a crowdfunding campaign was launched for 56-year-old Liza Groenewald who qualified for her 7th Comrades Marathon in November 2025. Just weeks later, in December 2025, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. By early 2026, the disease had spread to her brain. She underwent brain surgery, which left her paralysed on the left side of her body.She is now hospitalised, receiving her second round of cancer treatment.

Source: Briefly News