Final-year Wits medical student Muleya Simango says a R130,000 debt could stop him from graduating after years of sacrifice and hardship

The Midrand student launched a BackaBuddy campaign, with South Africans donating amounts ranging from R50 to R5,000 attempt to help him finish his degree

Despite financial struggles and losing his father during his studies, Muleya continued helping others through student leadership work and tutoring learners

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Muleya Simango is a sixth year student at Wits. Image: Supplied and Getty images

Source: UGC

A final-year medical student at the University of the Witwatersrand has shared how close he is to losing everything he has worked for after years of sacrifice and hardship. Mzansi is uniting to help him.

Muleya Simango, who is in his sixth year studying medicine, said he still owes R130,000 in university fees. The debt could stop him from completing his degree and, ultimately, becoming a doctor. So the student from Midrand has started a BackaBuddy campaign where Mzansi has united to fund his dream. As of the time of publishing, only 23% of the goal has been covered by some anonymous good Samaritans, leaving quite a long way to still go.

The campaign, which began on 24 November 2025, has seen several people donate amounts ranging from R50 to as much as R5, 000, with all funds going directly to Muleya, the campaign creator.

“I am so close to the end of this long, difficult journey… but I cannot overcome this last hurdle alone."

Muleya faces a debt of R130, 000

Source: Getty Images

Muleya pushed through loss and financial struggles

During his studies, Muleya has pushed through financial hardship and the loss of his father. Despite his struggles, he continued helping others through student leadership programmes and tutoring primary and high school learners.

Supporters step in with words of encouragement

His fundraising campaign has already received support from several donors, many of whom shared encouraging messages. They took to Muleya's Backabuddy page to share their thoughts:

One donor wrote:

“All the best in your studies, you are going to make a fantastic Doctor.”

Another supporter commented:

“You are almost there. I pray that God makes a way and you get the opportunity to register and finish what you started.”

Someone else said:

"I believe you have been placed on this earth to make a difference in peoples lives; believe and through Jesus all things are possible, you will achieve."

Thandiwe Nompumelelo Mhlanga shared:

"I was in the same situation early this year and God made a way. I believe He will make a way for you too. I don't have much but I know that a little something can go a long way. I don't know you but I love you and Jesus loves you more. He's the God who sees. It will all work out. You will be a doctor in Jesus name."

View the campaign here.

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Source: Briefly News