The former Yizo Yizo star Ernest Msibi and his wife, Nana Zondi, are estranged and are headed for separation

Nana Zondi is allegedly tired of the Msibi's ways, and she has apparently kicked him out of their house

Rumours of the couple's looming divorce are nothing new, as it was previously stated that Ernest developed toxic ways

South African actor Ernest Msibi and his wife, Nana Zondi, are no longer living in their marital home following their separation.

Nana kicks Ernest out

According to the Daily Sun, Nana Zondi grew tired of Ernest Msibi's toxic ways. They lived in their Johannesburg home before Ernest moved to his grandparent's home in Soweto.

The actor reportedly refused to divulge any information about their separation. However, Nana shared that she is tired of him.

"I chased him out of our home because we're currently separated. I've been persevering for too long, I'm tired of him, and I'm done," she was quoted saying.

The estranged couple has been together for almost four years and married in 2021.

Divorce rumours are not new

Speculations about their divorce are nothing new. According to Bona, Ernest developed toxic ways when he finally landed acting gigs.

He allegedly switched up on Nana, who took him in when he had nothing.

“He disappeared at home when he got back in the game. He only would come back for a few days. When he had money, he would repeat the same process. He is a grown man with eight kids and Nana is sick and tired of his ways. He is here hoping uMkhonto weSizwe Party will appoint him to one of its structures,” the news publication quoted the source at the time.

Ernest Msibi joins MK Party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ernest Msibi joined the celebrities who endorsed political parties. This was before South Africa's general elections.

Msibi, famous for his roles in Yizo Yizo and Gomora, was excited to join the MK Party. He noted the increasing lack of gigs as a reason for his decision.

