Sir Steve Hansen explains why the Springboks’ biggest strength could also become an area opponents target

The former All Blacks coach outlines the tactical approach teams need to follow to challenge South Africa

Hansen reveals why England’s slow start allowed the Springboks to take control of their clash

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Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen says the Springboks are predictable and reveals a tactical blueprint to beat them. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Former All Blacks coach Sir Steve Hansen believes he has identified the key weakness opponents can exploit against the Springboks, saying teams must frustrate the world champions and prevent them from dominating through physicality.

Hansen, who guided New Zealand to Rugby World Cup glory in 2015, says the Springboks remain a predictable team despite their attacking evolution under Rassie Erasmus and Tony Brown.

According to Hansen, South Africa’s biggest strengths remain their kicking game, aerial ability, and physical approach. However, he believes teams capable of disrupting those areas have a chance of challenging the world champions.

Hansen questions Springboks’ attacking evolution

Despite the Springboks matching their record for the most tries scored in a calendar year, Hansen believes their core identity remains unchanged.

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Speaking on the Rugby Unity podcast, the former All Blacks coach questioned whether South Africa truly want to move away from their traditional style. According to SA Rugby Mag, Hansen said:

“They talk about wanting to play fast, but they don't really want to play fast. I don't think,” Hansen said.

Reflecting on the Springboks’ 45-21 victory over England, Hansen said opponents know what is coming but still struggle to stop it.

“You know that they're going to kick the ball. So your aerial game has to be good, and you have to put pressure on the source, which is the kicker, for a start,” he explained.

Hansen praised South Africa’s ability to execute their game plan, saying their success comes from precision rather than flair.

“They do what they do really, really well, and it's not flashy, but it's done with intent, and it's done with purpose,” he said.

Sir Steve Hansen has revealed his blueprint to beat the Springboks. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Hansen’s Blueprint to Beat the Springboks

Hansen believes teams must avoid trying to match South Africa physically and instead use speed, movement, and skill to disrupt their rhythm.

Hansen said the biggest challenge for teams facing South Africa was finding a way to take away the physical contest the Springboks thrive on when they have possession.

The former All Blacks coach pointed to England’s slow start on Saturday, 4 July, as an example of how opponents can give the Springboks exactly what they want.

“England came out and started poorly, and they fed South Africa what they wanted,” Hansen added.

Hansen said teams should use footwork rather than attempting to run directly through the Springbok defence.

Hansen explained that beating South Africa requires teams to deny the Springboks the physical battles they rely on. He advises opponents to use footwork instead when carrying the ball rather than attempting to run directly through their defence.

He added that forcing the Springboks to play at a faster pace could create frustration.

“When you're a team who's used to winning, used to getting what you want all the time, which South Africa are, then you've got to take what they want away from them,” Hansen said.

Springboks prepare for Scotland Test

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus is risking the result against Scotland to prioritise South Africa’s long-term Rugby World Cup plans.

The Springbok coach made 10 changes to his starting lineup for the Scotland game.

Source: Briefly News