Rassie Erasmus has warned the Springboks against taking their foot off the gas as they prepare for a challenging encounter against Scotland in Pretoria

The Bok coach believes the next Nations Championship clash will demand a complete performance as South Africa look to build on their impressive victory over England

Scotland’s threat has caught the attention of the Springbok camp, with Erasmus expecting a physical battle against a well-drilled side at Loftus Versfeld

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has set a clear tone ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship fixture against Scotland, calling on his side to be fully focused and precise from the opening minute when the two teams meet at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 11 July 2026.

Springboks head coach Rassie sent a strong warning to his team ahead of the game against Scotland. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks' official X account shared the message on Wednesday 8 July, posting a graphic attributed to Erasmus that read:

"We need to be switched on from the first whistle, be accurate in all departments of the game, and use our opportunities if we want to get the desired result."

Building on the England demolition

South Africa arrive at the fixture carrying significant momentum after dismantling England 45-21 at Ellis Park the previous weekend, a result that underlined the Springboks' intent in the 2025 Nations Championship campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Erasmus's remarks suggest he is wary of any complacency creeping into the squad following that dominant display. His emphasis on accuracy and clinical execution signals that the coaching staff expects Scotland to offer a stern test, and that nothing less than a full-throttle performance will be acceptable from the first whistle.

Scotland will be eager to cause an upset on South African soil, making Erasmus's call for sharpness across all departments particularly pointed ahead of what promises to be a compelling contest at Loftus Versfeld.

Erasmus acknowledged Scotland's quality and said the visitors would challenge the Springboks across every aspect of the game. He praised the Scottish coaching setup and expected them to arrive in Pretoria ready to give everything in pursuit of a positive result.

Reflecting on previous meetings between the two nations, Erasmus noted that the contests have often been closely fought. He stressed that South Africa would need to be alert from the outset, maintain high standards in every department and make the most of their scoring opportunities to secure victory.

Rassie Erasmus Warns Springboks Must Be Switched On From First Whistle Against Scotland

Source: Getty Images

Springboks managing a growing injury list

Several Springboks have been battling fitness issues ahead of the campaign. Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, lock RG Snyman and utility forward Kwagga Smith are among the players expected to remain sidelined for an extended period.

The injury concerns have continued, with Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nché and André Esterhuizen all sustaining knocks. All four represent the Sharks, whose domestic campaign concluded in May after they failed to qualify for the United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs.

Fans warned not to wait for ticket price cuts

Briefly News previously reported that SA Rugby has told Springbok fans not to expect ticket price reductions ahead of this weekend’s match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News