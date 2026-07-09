Ronwen Williams’ PSL Awards Snub Branded ‘Ridiculous’ by Former Bafana Bafana Coach
- Ronwen Williams’ absence from the PSL Awards shortlist has drawn a strong reaction from a former Bafana Bafana coach
- The Goalkeeper of the Season nominees include three familiar PSL names, but one major omission has raised questions
- Alex Heredia believes the judging panel overlooked a goalkeeper who should have been firmly in the conversation
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Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia has slammed Ronwen Williams’ omission from the 2026 PSL Goalkeeper of the Season nominees, describing the snub as “ridiculous”. The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain was left out of the three-man shortlist announced by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on 3 July 2026.
Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss and Brandon Petersen were named as the three Goalkeeper of the Season nominees. Speaking to KickOff on 9 July, Heredia said Chaine deserved his place after years of consistency.
“Chaine deserves to be there. He should be in front of Petersen, who is not a regular,” Heredia said.
He added that Goss had also performed consistently despite playing for a struggling side. However, Heredia questioned Williams’ absence.
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“Then Ronwen should be the third goalkeeper on that list. It’s strange how Ronwen’s name is not there,” he said.
“It’s ridiculous.”
Alex Heredia questions major PSL Awards omission
Heredia went further, describing the Bafana Bafana captain as the country’s leading goalkeeper.
“I don’t know who is choosing the goalkeepers, but Ronwen currently is the best, and if we talk goalkeeping, his name should be there amongst the nominees,” he said.
Heredia added:
“I would remove either Goss or Petersen, as Chaine should be there.”
The PSL says Goalkeeper of the Season nominations are decided by a judging panel of football journalists, broadcasters, analysts and commentators.
PSL Awards set for 27 July
The debate comes ahead of the 2026 PSL Awards on Monday, 27 July. Williams will not be in contention for the Goalkeeper of the Season prize, leaving Chaine, Goss and Petersen to battle for the award.
Relebohile Mofokeng in contention for major PSL Awards payday
Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng could pocket R550,000 after his Orlando Pirates goodbye, with four nominations putting him in contention for a major PSL Awards payday.
The new Royale Union Saint-Gilloise signing could still receive one final reward from his time with the Buccaneers, but a clean sweep would be needed to reach the eye-catching figure.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).