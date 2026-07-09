Ronwen Williams’ absence from the PSL Awards shortlist has drawn a strong reaction from a former Bafana Bafana coach

The Goalkeeper of the Season nominees include three familiar PSL names, but one major omission has raised questions

Alex Heredia believes the judging panel overlooked a goalkeeper who should have been firmly in the conversation

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PSL shortlist questioned after Ronwen Williams misses out. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coach Alex Heredia has slammed Ronwen Williams’ omission from the 2026 PSL Goalkeeper of the Season nominees, describing the snub as “ridiculous”. The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana captain was left out of the three-man shortlist announced by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on 3 July 2026.

Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss and Brandon Petersen were named as the three Goalkeeper of the Season nominees. Speaking to KickOff on 9 July, Heredia said Chaine deserved his place after years of consistency.

“Chaine deserves to be there. He should be in front of Petersen, who is not a regular,” Heredia said.

He added that Goss had also performed consistently despite playing for a struggling side. However, Heredia questioned Williams’ absence.

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“Then Ronwen should be the third goalkeeper on that list. It’s strange how Ronwen’s name is not there,” he said.

“It’s ridiculous.”

Ronwen Williams' omission leaves former Bafana coach baffled. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Alex Heredia questions major PSL Awards omission

Heredia went further, describing the Bafana Bafana captain as the country’s leading goalkeeper.

“I don’t know who is choosing the goalkeepers, but Ronwen currently is the best, and if we talk goalkeeping, his name should be there amongst the nominees,” he said.

Heredia added:

“I would remove either Goss or Petersen, as Chaine should be there.”

The PSL says Goalkeeper of the Season nominations are decided by a judging panel of football journalists, broadcasters, analysts and commentators.

PSL Awards set for 27 July

The debate comes ahead of the 2026 PSL Awards on Monday, 27 July. Williams will not be in contention for the Goalkeeper of the Season prize, leaving Chaine, Goss and Petersen to battle for the award.

Relebohile Mofokeng in contention for major PSL Awards payday

Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng could pocket R550,000 after his Orlando Pirates goodbye, with four nominations putting him in contention for a major PSL Awards payday.

The new Royale Union Saint-Gilloise signing could still receive one final reward from his time with the Buccaneers, but a clean sweep would be needed to reach the eye-catching figure.

Source: Briefly News