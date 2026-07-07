For decades, Somizi and Vusi Nova shared a strong brotherhood forged in South Africa's entertainment scene

Despite rumours, Somizi and Vusi maintain a relationship and follow each other on social media

Their collaboration on 'Ntandane' reflects their emotional bond, honouring Somizi's late mother, Mary Twala, through music

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Somizi and Vusi Nova. Photos: @Somizi, @Vusi Nova

Source: Facebook

What happened to Somizi and Vusi?

Despite constant chatter from the public about Somizi and Vusi's friendship, they still seem to be friends and follow each other on social media.

Public reactions to Somizi and Vusi Nova’s partnership

On 6 July 2026, social media influencer Lwammie posted a picture of Vusi and Somizi on X (Twitter) with the caption:

"What happened between these two? They don’t seem to be friends anymore."

@kokieDiale replied to Lwammie's post by writing:

"Freedom is coming tomorrow okare he/she can't maintain friendships yazi."

@SAsayWhat commented:

"I have no idea what's going on between them but those boots are on another level and where can I get some?"

@IamKeotshepile wrote:

"One of them can't keep a friend, he has a new best friend every other year. I'd go as far as saying he uses people."

@lorrenzom stated:

"We all know that other one can never keep friends."

View the X (Twitter) post here.

The TT Twins, Vusi Nova and Somizi in April 2025 at Mgiftana Car Wash & Lounge. Photo: The Twins Ttt

Source: Facebook

The breakup era and "Bestiecations"

Public fascination with Somizi and Vusi's relationship truly peaked between 2020 and 2021, largely driven by events in Somizi's personal life.

The support system: When Somizi navigated his highly publicised divorce from Mohale Motaung, Vusi reliably became his ultimate emotional rock.

When Somizi navigated his highly publicised divorce from Mohale Motaung, Vusi reliably became his ultimate emotional rock. The holidays: Escaping the intense media circus, they took lavish holidays. Somizi dubbed these trips "bestiecations," travelling to exclusive game reserves in matching designer outfits.

Escaping the intense media circus, they took lavish holidays. Somizi dubbed these trips "bestiecations," travelling to exclusive game reserves in matching designer outfits. The rumours: Due to constant companionship and affectionate posts, fans speculated they were dating. Both laughed off the rumours, with Somizi setting the record straight that Vusi is just a brother.

A meaningful collaboration

Their bond goes beyond luxury; it is rooted in emotional support. In 2021, they collaborated professionally on "Ntandane."

The soulful track was a heartfelt tribute to Somizi’s late mother, legendary actress Mary Twala, who passed in 2020.

This collaboration proved their deep connection, with Vusi helping Somizi navigate grief through music.

Vusi on Podcast and Chill with MacG

In November 2022, Vusi Nova sat down for a candid conversation on the wildly popular South African podcast Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Over the course of the episode, Vusi discussed his life, career, and the realities of being in the entertainment industry. Speaking candidly about Somizi, Vusi Nova said:

"Somizi is a very smart man and gives me a lot of advice. His energy is amazing."

Vusi directly discussed his brotherhood with Somizi, further cementing the narrative that they are incredibly close friends who unconditionally support each other through life’s ups and downs.

Somizi and Vusi Nova. Photos: @Lwammie/X.com, Somizi/Facebook

Source: UGC

Vusi and Somizi now

Somizi delivered high-fashion designs to celebrities at the 2026 Durban July and continues to shape South African fashion.

Vusi Nova, who left the public reeling in April 2026 after netizens thought he had passed away, still makes Afro-soul, Afro-pop, and R&B music.

Somizi's message to change the world

In recent entertainment updates, Briefly News shared highlights about Somizi Mhlongo's TikTok message, which emphasised the importance of appreciating individuals who positively impact our lives.

Somizi's profound insights resonate deeply with many, as he warns against taking such blessings for granted and encourages self-awareness regarding personal light.

Source: Briefly News