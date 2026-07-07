Fan-favourite TV shows Imbewu: The Seed and Durban Gen are making a comeback to eTV this July

Popular radio station YFM announced the show's return on its social media account on Tuesday, 6 July 2026

South Africans and fans of the TV shows on social media commented on the show's return

'Imbewu: The Seed' and 'Durban Gen' return to eTV. Images: PhilMphela and Vuyiseka Cawe

Source: Twitter

Popular telenovela Durban Gen, which stars Meshack Mavuso, and Imbewu: The Seed, which is led by Vuyiseka Cawe, is returning to eTV after the channel cancelled them a few years ago.

The medical drama series, which is based in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, made headlines in 2013 when eTV canned it.

Popular Gauteng-based radio station YFM announced on its X account on Tuesday,6 July 2026, that the cancelled TV shows are returning to eTV.

"Secrets will be exposed. Lives will be changed. The Bhengus return with family feuds and shocking betrayals in #Imbewu, while #DurbanGen brings high-stakes medical emergencies and powerful personal drama. Weeknights from 7 July, only on @etv," said the radio station.

eTV shared on its X account on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, that Imbewu: The Seed and Durban Gen will air on the channel between 9:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

Soapie fans comment on the TV shows and storylines

@Blaq_Ston said:

"Are these the repeats or new seasons?"

@phumi_maddy reacted:

"I always hoped Mbali would leave Sibusiso and date Lindelani officially, in Durban Gen."

@MxolisiDumisa commented:

"I thought etloba di (it was going to be) repeats."

@sellwanenkoman1 replied:

"I can't contain my happiness every time I see Dr Mthethwa and Dr Luthuli together!#DurbanGen."

@xplawbug reacted:

"Long overdue was even starting to nyanya this guy in his personal capacity."

@Miss_Basebo said:

"They must just take it to e-extra. The only thing fascinating about it is the theme song."

@ellainTee responded:

"It's honestly boring; some of the actors don't have 'that thing'."

@Karabo_Choshi01 replied:

"The problem with South Africa is that we expect numbers too early. They should leave it on screen to gain more numbers. They can't expect 5 million ka 1 or 2 months hao. You can't compare Scandal and Rhythm City to this new telenovela. They should've marketed it first for the whole before taking it to the screens."

@Tiyani_Mshengu commented:

"It needs @PhathuMakwarela to revamp it; it has mostly respected actors in the industry, but the storyline is too modern and boring."

Popular telenovelas 'Imbewu: The Seed' and 'Durban Gen' make a comeback to eTV. Image: etvonline

Source: Facebook

Leleti Khumalo reflects on the end of Imbewu: The Seed: "We're proud to be ending on a high note"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that executive producers and cast members of Imbewu: The Seed had reportedly released a joint statement to bid farewell as the show came to an end.

A few days ago, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to social media to announce that the show had been cancelled.

It had aired on eTV successfully for five years and had given the viewers five seasons of compelling stories.

Source: Briefly News