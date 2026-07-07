Amapiano sensation Tyla has cleared rumours that she has signed to American record label Roc Nation

This comes after recent online reports that the South African singer has left her current record label

Fans of the Water hitmaker commented on the songstress's comments on Tuesday, 7 July 2026

Tyla comments on signing with Roc Nation rumours. Images: Tyla and JenniferHudsonShow

Source: UGC

Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Tyla has commented on social media rumours that she's changed record labels.

The Grammy-award-winning songstress recently trended on social media when it reported that she's switched to Jay-Zee's Roc Nation.

The Water singer, who is currently performing in Portugal at Afronation, recently responded to the rumours that she left her old record label.

Social media user BBLMariah shared on her X account on 2 July 2026 that the SA singer had signed up with Roc Nation.

"Tyla has officially signed with Jayz's record company, Roc Nation," said the content creator.

Tyla rubbished reports that she's changed labels on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, 7 July 2026.

She wrote: "I'm not signed to Rocnation, but my album A*Pop drops on 24/7, 24 July 2026."

Social media users comment on the singer's reported new label

@umu0khan said:

"They're trying so hard to make her the next Rihanna, I'm crying."

@umu0khan wrote:

"What she tryna do cause she recently also signed the deal with Hybe labels."

@TyPopStarpu7 responded:

"Has Ayra addressed you guys for bullying Tyla? You’re doing Ayra a disservice by attaching her to Tyla every time. This is why she will always be in Tyla’s shadow."

@Xing_zi_xing commented:

"Tyla saying she is not signed to Roc Nation is funny because rumor culture treats every successful artist like a missing corporate filing."

@Funny_Lhand said:

"Good for her, or she would have been a flop."

@neutralize_18 replied:

"Good, I actually want to continue liking Tyla, and Roc Nation will ruin that."

@THEPOPRAVEX reacted:

"I thought everybody knew this. She wouldn't be signing to a new label if her album drops in less than two weeks."

@NickiMirajesty responded:

"Good, I know Lace Z was getting ready to sabotage her."

@Olaolaolaland said:

"Oh, she knows Jay Z, and Beyoncé is going to shelve her."

@EazyEazyyyyy wrote:

"It's so sad how y'all decided to immediately just….shaking my head."

@Badtygas reacted:

"This just proves how easy it is to fabricate lies on the internet. Even Google said it was true, shaking my head, lol. Anyway, I’m glad Tyla cleared it up."

Tyla breaks her silence on Roc Nation rumours. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla vibes with US actor Jamie Foxx, fans enthused: “She’s making him twerk”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that singer Tyla vibed with US actor and singer Jamie Foxx at the FIFA World Cup match in Los Angeles.

In a viral video, Tyla vibes with Jamie, and he even twerks for the camera, leaving the internet in a frenzy.

Fans were enthused, with many joking that Tyla made Jamie twerk, while others were still stuck on her moment with Future.

Source: Briefly News