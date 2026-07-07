Fan-favourite Skeem Saam character Tbose Maputla will get arrested following his wife's disappearance

The popular couple recently reconciled after Mapitsi cheated on her husband with her former colleague

Viewers of the educational soapie recently took to social media to comment on their marriage

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'Skeem Saam's Tbose Maputla gets arrested. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu's popular character, Tbose Maputla, will be arrested after his wife, Mapitsi Maputla (played by Moagi Keebine), disappears from the Turfloop community.

Mapitsi previously trended on social media when she attempted to file for divorce after cheating on her husband.

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to celebrate the soapie reaching 5 million viewers.

The TVSA Skeem Saam July 2026 teasers reveal that Tbose will get arrested after Mapitsi's disappearance.

The teaser for Tuesday, 21 July 2026, says: "The Turf community is shocked by the news of Tbose’s arrest."

The teasers also reveal that Fentse will provide the police with crucial information regarding Mapitsi’s case on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

Mapitsi's father-in-law, John Maputla (played by Africa Tsoai), will also blame Tbose's older brother, Leeto (played by Eric Macheru), for Tbose's arrest.

The teaser for Friday, 31 July 2026, reveals that a dangerous man will visit Tbose’s house posing as a CCTV camera installer.

The SABC1 soapie recently shared on its X account that Mapitsi shared comments about forgiveness with Tbose.

Skeem Saam fans react to Mapitsi and Tbose's storyline

@joy_zelda said:

"Tbose and Mapitisi relationship has become so matured, and grown so much from all the hardships getting separated and falling in love again, they've been through a lot together but still standing his an example not to abandon your child's mother."

@Jesicantimbana replied:

"Mapitsi really doesn’t want to have peace in her marriage after Tbose is trying to put everything behind them."

@Jesicantimbana responded:

"Tbose has forgiven Mapitsi, but Leeto wants to drag him back? There’s no messed-up life that Mapitsi is living now."

@izimatuzela_ wrote:

"Eish, I think we all needed the plane crash for us to realise this. I now feel like they should try to work things out, though I'm still hurt that Mapitsi cheated. Tbose and I will just have to live with the pain from the cheating."

@Sanele_Nathi reacted:

"Oh, Mapitsi, what have you done? Just when Tbose was starting to get over everything? And he did warn you about this podcast with Charles."

@stobamatlha20 said:

"I know Tbose is getting kidnapped this month when he comes back #SkeemSaam please cook something for my shiplet Mapitsi be the one to help Tbose get past her trauma and they fall in love again."

'Skeem Saam' July teasers reveal that Tbose Maputla will get arrested. Images: SkeemSaam3 and Hungani Ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam fans react to Lunga Mofokeng's broken Sepedi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actor Lunga Mofokeng left Skeem Saam fans rolling on the floor with laughter when he shared a video of himself speaking Sepedi.

The content creator and actor recently joined the educational soapie as a teacher.

Fans of the SABC1 soapie commented on his TikTok video on Friday, 3 July 2026.

Source: Briefly News