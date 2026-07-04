Actor Lunga Mofokeng left Skeem Saam fans rolling on the floor with laughter when he shared a video of himself speaking Sepedi

The content creator and actor recently joined the educational soapie as a teacher

Fans of the SABC1 soapie commented on his TikTok video on Friday, 3 July 2026

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'Skeem Saam's Lunga Mofokeng broken Sepedi video gets SA talking. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: UGC

Former The River actor Lunga Mofokeng, who plays Mr Q in Skeem Saam, had social media buzzing when he attempted to speak Sepedi in a social media video.

Mofokeng, who played Sindi Dlathu's on-screen son in 1Magic's canned telenovela, stars opposite former Muvhango actor Nat Ramabulana on the SABC1 soapie.

The former The River shared a video speaking Sepedi on his TikTok account on Friday, 3 July 2026.

"I love my work," said the actor.

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Skeem Saam fans react to Mofokeng's post

Haule✨ said:

"In this moment, I think go gafa wena," (I think you are the crazy one).

Pumpkin_Pie🎃 asked:

"Does this guy know that he's famous mara😭?"

Bonny Kedibone Bee responded:

"In case you watch this on Friday, are gafi," (we are not crazy).

Ⓜ️Aisha said:

"Re ma gafi, la gafa😭😭😭."

Thanz🧚🏼‍♀️ wrote:

"For a moment I thought you were saying 'being part of a baddie show'".😭😭

Manketsi Rantseli9i commented:

"I definitely love your character, and you're nailing it, Sir.👌."

KOMAPE KK GP said:

"This can make a great Lekompo hit 🤣."

Mulalo Mojapelo responded:

"I married there.😂🤣🤣😂🤣 You made my day 🤞🏽."

LiraLee reacted:

"Don't know how many times I watched it.😂😂😂❤️Le wena o gafi😂😂."

reabetswe_keeme said:

"I want you to be the new principal so bad 😩😂😂."

🌹𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖘 𝖉𝖏🌹 said:

"I'm Pedi, and you just made my year."

Mankoko🌹🌹 reacted:

"Which show is that?"

Miranda reacted:

"But you are perfect ka (with) Sepedi ko (in) Skeem Saam, trust me🥰you got this🥺."

BAHULA SHAUN ❤️ responded:

"Bathong, I’m seeing this ka 1 am 😭😂😂😂😂😂."

TT C Tata said:

"Yah, neh this was a pick me up😂😅."

Tso🌻 responded:

"Oh, you’re so funny 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Dineo_tse_dintle said:

"😂😂😂😂a di go swanele❤️," (This doesn't suit you).

BIGBOSS🐆 wrote:

"Does he know what it means?"

Mulalo Mojapelo reacted:

"I married there😂🤣🤣😂🤣 you made my day 🤞🏽."

Lovely_Tee wrote:

"Loving that you got the “g” sound correct ✅."

@lefa responded:

"Rena…..o tlo sawba but ur cute," (You are in trouble, but you are cute).

Cynthia Lekalakala said:

"My favourite actor."

𝓜. replied:

"And the facial expression?😭😭😭"

NandoRams wrote:

"Every day we sleep the following day."

Thelma Makakane said:

"Does he know he’s a celebrity?"

'Skeem Saam' viewers comment on a video of Lunga Mofokeng's broken Sepedi. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: UGC

Skeem Saam star Sicelo Buthelezi discusses his return to the small screen

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that award-winning actor and content creator Sicelo Buthelezi, who recently joined The Four of Us, recently opened up about joining the eTV telenovela.

Buthelezi is best known for starring in South African TV shows such as Gomora and Skeem Saam.

Fans of the content creator and actor recently congratulated him and previously commented on his role in Skeem Saam as Toby.

Source: Briefly News