Former Muvhango actor Nat Ramabulana had social media buzzing on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, when he returned to Skeem Saam

Ramabulana is famously known for his role in the Netflix hit series Fatal Seduction and Muvhango

Muvhango and Skeem Saam fans responded to Ramabulana's latest role on the SABC1's soapie

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Former 'Muvhango' actor Nat Ramabulana returns to 'Skeem Saam'. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Former Muvhango actor Nathaniel "Nat" Ramabulana is returning to SABC1's educational soapie Skeem Saam as businessman Tshivase.

Ramabulana made headlines back in March 2026, when he scored the role of Tshivase on the soapie, as Buli's husband and Lehasa's enemy.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on 1 July 2026 that Ramabulane is returning to the show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed on his X account on 1 July 2026, that Ramabulana is returning to the show.

"Nat Ramabulana's role will be expanded significantly in Skeem Saam in season 1, as a new and bigger storyline involving Lehasa Maphosa will be explored," said McDonald.

South Africans comment on Ramabulana's return

@Jay_koke said:

"One thing about Nat Ramabulana — he’s mastered a rare art in SA. Stepping away from daily soapies, doing series, then returning when the moment feels right. Many actors can’t risk disappearing from our screens like that. Good to see him back on."

@MahlatsiR responded:

"My favourite actor."

@IamKeotshepilem reacted:

"You guys should have said Buli (Pretty's client) because it took me a good minute to figure out who Buli is, and it seems I'm not the only one."

@RazorRee2 replied:

"Aketsebe go diega eng nou ka Skeem Saam but mthako azanka aba motho wao loka," (I don't know what's happening in Skeem Saam, this guy has never played a good guy).

@Bee_Maluleke wrote:

"He's about to drag Lehasa back into the criminal world."

@CallMagz responded:

"I just know Lehasa will never be a good man."

@thabang4real2 reacted:

"He is a disciplined actor."

@mandhichi said:

"I hope he will speak Tshivenda."

@Jade__Banda commented:

"Who is Buli? Aowa, you skipped 2 episodes and Jiki Jiki 10 new characters."

@KgoshiKgwadi wrote:

"Tšwelang pele le senye Skeem Saam."

@Papie_papi9 replied:

"Nat Ramabulana, VhoMsanda, my favorite Venda actor for days, this guy."

@nahume_m commented:

"He is a good actor, this one. He has range. Speaks different languages so well. He deserves to be on Skeem Saam."

@tshwa_nelo replied:

"Whew… please let us see Pretty’s skills in court."

@malumedone wrote:

"You know he’s gonna kill this role."

@thekelo_Teekay reacted:

"Le re tlixitsa mavenda now," (You are bringing Venda speaking actors on the show now?"

@MotleKaBotle responded:

"It's about to get messy. Nat has never had a peaceful character."

'Muvhango' fans react to Nat Ramabulana's return to 'Skeem Saam'. Images: NatRamabulana

Source: Instagram

The River actor Lunga Mofokeng reacts to joining Skeem Saam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular The River actor Lunga Mofokeng has commented on his Skeem Saam educational character.

Mofokeng is famously known for his portrayal as Lindiwe Dikana's son on the 1Magic cancelled telenovela.

Fans of the show recently slammed the soapie for casting isiZulu-speaking actors on the show.

Source: Briefly News