Award-winning actor Sicelo Buthelezi, who recently joined The Four of Us recently opened up about joining the eTV telenovela

Buthelezi is best known for starring in South African TV shows such as Gomora and Skeem Saam

Fans of the content creator and actor recently congratulated him and previously commented on his role in Skeem Saam as Toby

'Skeem Saam' star Sicelo Buthelezi discusses his role in 'The Four of Us'. Images: Seekaysa and TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

Former Skeem Saam actor Sicelo Buthelezi recently opened up about his latest role in eTV's new telenovela The Four of Us.

Buthelezi is best known for his characters in Gomora as Teddy and Skeem Saam as Toby.

The actor starred opposite former Muvhango actor Nat Ramabulana, who plays the role of Tshivhase on the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam.

The former Gomora actor introduced his new role on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 1 July 2026.

"Then there was Kopano Dhlomo.A smart guy from the streets of Sloot. Intelligent and very observant…catch him tonight on @etvonline 20:00!" said the actor.

The award-winning actor reveals in an interview with Sowetan that Kopano doesn't consider himself a mama's boy. Still, people might seem him that way because of his relationship with his mother.

"He's intelligent, thoughtful, and righteous in the way he approaches life, said the star.

Buthelezi also shares that it's a dream come true for him to work with Sindi Dlathu and Sdumo Mtshali.

South Africans react to Buthelezi's new and previous roles

Pumelela_sinoyolo_tshazibana said:

"Congratulations 🔥🔥🔥I know you killed it!"

St4r_zandiiey replied:

"1 step at a time, I will get there. 🔥Congrats bhuti❤️❤️."

Lesley_malate responded:

"Ntwana maan👏👏👏."

Snowberry_pizza_ said:

"Back in our screens 😆😆😆🔥🔥."

Tebza_malapane commented:

"🔥🙌Skeem Saam.. ✊🏾✊🏾 You Loaded bro.. shout out."

chrisdjuma_ replied:

"Lo bhuti ngiyamazi. ❤️‍🔥 These are 🗣️."

Kev_aesthetic wrote:

"Danko boyzen, 👏🙌to many more."

@stobamatlha20 responded:

"Toby, when I catch you gents, our parents are definitely going through the most, raising us shame."

@Zanele__Yolanda said:

"I know what happened to Ntswaki is traumatic, but she needs to take responsibility for her part, too. I don’t think it would have gotten to this part. Toby isn’t even aware of what he did. It’s sad, really."

@MoloiCindy replied:

"There are clearly no winners in this case. I hope Ntswaki heals and changes her ways moving forward, and I hope Toby learns from this."

@tndaba wrote:

"Evelyn will faint and have a heart attack after finding out Toby is a r*pe accused."

@zamazulu296449 reacted:

"In all honesty, Nstwaki went after Toby. She went so far as to lie and scheme. Is she innocent in all this? We're raising girl-kids here, zifundani? Mina angsazike manje."

'Skeem Saam' star Sicelo Buthelezi discusses his return to the small screen. Image:SeekaySA

Source: Instagram

Legendary actor Fezile Makhanya joins The Four of Us

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actor Fezile Makhanya had scored a role in eTV's The Four of Us.

Makhanya previously starred opposite actresses Sindi Dlathu and Rami Chuene in the cancelled TV shows The River and The Queen.

Viewers of the show recently took to social media to congratulate Makhanya on his latest role.

Source: Briefly News