Kenneth Mashaba was the iconic, ruthless villain character on the long-running South African soap opera Generations , famously portrayed by veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi

After a photo of the veteran actor went viral, sparking homelessness concerns, Mzansi allegedly stood together in an act of community kindness and donated new clothes

The viral footage sparked intense online debate, with users deeply divided over its authenticity

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Former 'Generations' star Seputla Sebogodi, Aka Kenneth Mashaba. Photos: @Black Moon Projects

Source: Facebook

Seputla Sebogodi was born in Lady Selbourne, Pretoria, in 1962, and has been in the acting industry for over four decades. He has won two SAFTA awards, four Loerie awards, and was Best Director for the play Tastes Like Strawberry.

As of 2026, however, rumours about Seputla's homelessness circulated online, with some stating the actor needs help. Reports state Mzansi was quick to help the iconic South African actor.

SA 'donated clothes' to Seputla Sebogodi

Seputla Sebogodi, who previously made headlines when he spoke about tribalism in the acting industry, trended again in early July 2026. An X (Twitter) user claimed SA donated new clothes to the 'fallen' actor.

@LCabonena uploaded the video on Sunday, 5 July 2026, with the caption:

"South Africans have provided brother Kenneth Mashaba with some new clothes."

The video shows Seputla holding clothes. Some say the clothes were donated to him; some say he was either on set, on his way to set, or going home from set. The post instantly evoked different opinions.

X (Twitter) user @qnjntghf52 called out @LCabonena by writing:

"There's nothing more annoying than a content creator who can't create; they get desperate & grab anything along the way & present it as content that's low life sh!t!"

@FCBPedri08bsvy said the donation of clothes were fake:

"Pure lies! There was an acting scene. Stop lying here!!"

@Zeeberto666 clapped back:

"That man is richer than you and your friends here."

Coming to defend Seputla, @TekkiesM wrote:

"Mashaba is fine, and they are busy with a play, and I don't know why u lie so much."

@Bhabha86 commented:

"Why are you lying and how do you think he will feel if he sees this?"

@pumadlamini also stated there is nothing wrong with Seputla:

"There is nothing wrong with Seputla. He is in Grahamstown doing a show that is directed by his son. He still lives in Centurion with his family, and he is still a ZCC member. He is doing great. He is so humble and loves people. Akaswele bakithi."

Seputla Sebogodi faced homelessness rumours. Photo: @Black Moon Projects

Source: Facebook

Seputla Sebogodi and homelessness

This act of community kindness came after the former Generations actor left Mzansi worried when a photo of him went viral on social media.

Online rumours surfaced claiming Sebogodi had fallen on hard times and was allegedly destitute and homeless.

However, industry insiders and fact-checkers quickly debunked these claims as misleading, noting the circulated images were just from an 'acting set.'

Seemingly far from struggling, the legendary actor showcased his talent in the production Black Moon at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

Black Moon at the 2026 National Arts Festival

Black Moon, a new play written and produced by acclaimed South African thespian Seputla Sebogodi, made its highly anticipated appearance at the 52nd National Arts Festival from 1 to 4 July 2026.

The cast featured celebrated performers Jerry Phele and Patrick Sanku, alongside creative collaborators Bokaba and Sebogodi himself, whose enduring contribution to South African theatre continues to inspire generations of performers and audiences alike.

Tickets were priced at R100 each.

Seputla Sebogodi has done 87 professional shows and Black Moon is his 88th play. He has travelled to America and Europe. Movies he has been part of include Woman King, and Place of Lions, and he has had roles in several TV shows, including Generations, Isidingo, The River, and The Republic.

Seputla Sebogodi’s young 'fiancée'

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported about speculations that former Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi was engaged to a woman who seemed to be a lot younger than he is.

The woman, who was named Mogau Sebeka, is a theatre actress in the entertainment industry. Social media users had mixed reactions to the couple's getaway to a lodge, poking fun at their age difference.

Source: Briefly News