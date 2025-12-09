Fan-favourite Skeem Saam character Mapitsi Maputla received a standing ovation this week when she filed for divorce

Mapitsi Maputla has been trending on social media since her husband has been emotionally abusive towards her

South Africans and fans of the soapie recently took to social media to praise Mapitsi for leaving Tbose

'Skeem Saam' viewers react to Mapitsi divorcing Tbose. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam viewers are thrilled that Mapitsi Maputla (played by Mogau Keebine) is finally divorcing her husband, Thabo "Tbose" Maputla (played by Hungani Ndlovu).

Tbose and Mapitsi's marriage has been facing challenges after she cheated on him with her former colleague, DJ Thomas, from Berry FM.

The actress Mogau Keebine previously opened up about her popular character and shared why she was defending herself against Tbose.

The educational soapie shared a snippet on its X account of Tbose receiving divorce papers from Mapitsi on the Monday, 8 December 2025, episode.

"Tbose is left dumbfounded by Mapitsi’s unexpected actions," wrote the show.

On Monday evening's episode, fans celebrated Mapitsi blindsiding her husband with divorce papers while he was at work. The soapie recently shared that Tbose will take their children and move into his parents' house.

Skeem Saam fans defend Mapitsi

@oza_gee responded:

"But Mapitsi has tried everything to save her marriage. This is her giving up and letting everything be. Perhaps Tbose will now start to fight for the marriage."

@KatlegoRamushu2 wrote:

Mapitsi must know that some wounds don't heal till death unless you pretend to be healed while feeling the pain inside. That's the reality of nature. Tbose will never recover from this. Every man who's or was in the same situation as Tbos understands. You've won, brother."

@KganakgaTh2619 reacted:

"Finally, yoh, re lapile ka matepe a ngwana Meikie," (We are tired of Meikie's spoiled brat).

@lindzmlangeni said:

"Thank God, they’ve been dragging this thing for way too long."

@dearDiaryyaka responded:

"Serves him right, ke kgale Mmapitsi are etla ka kamoreng (Mapitsi has been inviting him to her bedroom for ages). Plus the abuse from Meikie, it's time Mmapitsi girl."

@Boyizenz reacted:

"Finally! It was bound to happen. Mapitsi really tried to work this out."

@PhoriMathata wrote:

"Warra must take it and go find a woman with no child."

@Oba_Keng_ responded:

"Tbose, just leave that Jezebel and move on, bro."

@PeoFentse wrote:

"Yoh, finally bathong yer!"

@Dzumielv replied:

"About d*mn time Mapitsi aiii."

@IamthabangK said:

"Yep. Tbose set the woman who embarrassed you free. It's better this way. You can not have a future with a person who has stained your dignity, brother. You deserve better."

'Skeem Saam' fans are thrilled Mapitsi is divorcing Tbose. Images: MogauKeebine

Source: Instagram

