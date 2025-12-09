South African legendary duo Mafikizolo was seen performing live at an event in Pretoria

An online user posted a video of the duo on stage, which quickly went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip online

South African legendary duo Mafikizolo has made headlines once again on social media for their impeccable performance on stage in Pretoria.

On Monday, 8 December 2025, the popular online gossip and news page, @MDNnewss, posted a video of the iconic band performing at the Easy Sundays event that was hosted at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, 7 December 2025.

This clip quickly garnered over 18K views and many likes on X (formerly Twitter) just minutes after it was posted by the page.

Watch the performance below:

Netizens react to Mafikizolo's performance

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AnfieldNigga said:

"What a legendary duo this is, man. So which song is gonna take us into the new year? Will it be uMafikizolo's Uyoncengwa Unyoko? Or will it be her son Ciza's ISAKA?"

@MasieTiro commented:

"This classic takes me back to 2002. What a time to be alive then!"

@simangalis0 wrote:

"The hun inside Theo likes dominating."

@nashechocx responded:

"What’s with dudes dressing like 'your fave aunty' these days. Why is he wearing those Mike Todd fits."

@LaSukuta replied:

"What a legendary duo. The reminder that sometimes soul-mates aren’t found in romantic encounters only. Friends, colleagues, mentors… kube na that thing that propels."

@_Zac0 questioned:

"You guys want to tell me they've never made even a single mistake?"

