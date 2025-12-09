Fans React to Mafikizolo’s Live Performance: “What a Legendary Duo This Is, Man”
- South African legendary duo Mafikizolo was seen performing live at an event in Pretoria
- An online user posted a video of the duo on stage, which quickly went viral on social media
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip online
South African legendary duo Mafikizolo has made headlines once again on social media for their impeccable performance on stage in Pretoria.
On Monday, 8 December 2025, the popular online gossip and news page, @MDNnewss, posted a video of the iconic band performing at the Easy Sundays event that was hosted at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, 7 December 2025.
This clip quickly garnered over 18K views and many likes on X (formerly Twitter) just minutes after it was posted by the page.
Watch the performance below:
Netizens react to Mafikizolo's performance
Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@AnfieldNigga said:
"What a legendary duo this is, man. So which song is gonna take us into the new year? Will it be uMafikizolo's Uyoncengwa Unyoko? Or will it be her son Ciza's ISAKA?"
@MasieTiro commented:
"This classic takes me back to 2002. What a time to be alive then!"
@simangalis0 wrote:
"The hun inside Theo likes dominating."
@nashechocx responded:
"What’s with dudes dressing like 'your fave aunty' these days. Why is he wearing those Mike Todd fits."
@LaSukuta replied:
"What a legendary duo. The reminder that sometimes soul-mates aren’t found in romantic encounters only. Friends, colleagues, mentors… kube na that thing that propels."
@_Zac0 questioned:
"You guys want to tell me they've never made even a single mistake?"
A look at times Mafikizolo members trended
- Veteran South African singer known for her emotive ballads and Mafikizolo collaborations, Nhlanhla Mafu, launched her latest single, Inqaba Yam, in November 2025.
- Veteran South African Afro-pop singer Nhlanhla Mafu has briefly traded the mic for the decks. The star has now introduced herself as a DJ!
- Mafikizolo star Theo Kgosinkwe has addressed the rumours that the group was splitting to pursue solo careers. The singer said the group still exists and they plan on releasing more music.
- South African musician and Mafikizolo group member Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourne recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in August 2025.
- In October 2024, Nhlanhla Mafu officially announced that she tied the knot with her partner, Jerry from Kagiso, celebrating the occasion with a heartfelt social media post.
Ciza previews single to parents
In a previous report from Briefly News, Ciza posted a video in the studio with his parents, Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza. They were previewing the 24-year-old's upcoming song, Isaka remix, which went viral on social media.
"I’m so proud of this remix. Tems and Omah Lay take it to the next level. The first thing I wanted to do was share it with both of my parents. Proof that good music brings people together. I can only go back to the days you guys told me I’ll be making the world dance one day . I love you guys! @tknciza_sa @nhlanhla_mafu."
