Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe Shuts Down Breakup Rumours: “We’re Still Together”
- Theo Kgosinkwe addressed Mafikizolo split rumours, confirming the group is still together despite reports following Nhlanhla Mafu's solo single
- Kgosinkwe emphasised Mafikizolo's legacy, stating they cannot abandon the brand they’ve built over 27 years and continue receiving bookings and performing together
- Both members are pursuing solo careers, with Kgosinkwe working on an EP and Mafu topping charts, but this will not affect the group's existence
Theo Kgosinkwe has finally addressed the rumours about the group splitting. News about Theo and Nhlanhla Mafu going their separate ways trended after Mafu released her solo single, Ngithanda Wena, featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler.
Theo Kgosinkwe on Mafikizolo splitting
The reports that the award-winning pop group Mafikizolo was breaking up to pursue solo careers were not true.
One-half of the group, Theo Kgosinkwe, set the record straight during an interview. According to TimesLIVE, Theo said Mafikizolo is still together, getting bookings and travelling together. He said they both realised they did not want to lose what they had worked hard for over the past 27 years. He said:
"Mafikizolo is still together because we both realised that this is a brand that we built for more than 27 years and we cannot just abandon the brand that we worked hard for."
Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe on their solo careers
The star also noted that although the group is still going strong, they both want to pursue solo careers. He said he has an EP on the way, and Nhlanhla is already topping the charts with her new wedding song, Ngithanda Wena, featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler.
"We do have individual goals that we would like to accomplish. Me as a songwriter and a musician. There are things I'd like to do for myself and have my own ideas on stage that are totally different from Mafikizolo, and Nhlanhla is the same."
