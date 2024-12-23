Theo Kgosinkwe addressed Mafikizolo split rumours, confirming the group is still together despite reports following Nhlanhla Mafu's solo single

Theo Kgosinkwe has finally addressed the rumours about the group splitting. News about Theo and Nhlanhla Mafu going their separate ways trended after Mafu released her solo single, Ngithanda Wena, featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler.

Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe has addressed the split rumours. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Theo Kgosinkwe on Mafikizolo splitting

The reports that the award-winning pop group Mafikizolo was breaking up to pursue solo careers were not true.

One-half of the group, Theo Kgosinkwe, set the record straight during an interview. According to TimesLIVE, Theo said Mafikizolo is still together, getting bookings and travelling together. He said they both realised they did not want to lose what they had worked hard for over the past 27 years. He said:

"Mafikizolo is still together because we both realised that this is a brand that we built for more than 27 years and we cannot just abandon the brand that we worked hard for."

Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe on their solo careers

The star also noted that although the group is still going strong, they both want to pursue solo careers. He said he has an EP on the way, and Nhlanhla is already topping the charts with her new wedding song, Ngithanda Wena, featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycooler.

"We do have individual goals that we would like to accomplish. Me as a songwriter and a musician. There are things I'd like to do for myself and have my own ideas on stage that are totally different from Mafikizolo, and Nhlanhla is the same."

