Mafikizolo group member Theo Kgosinkwe and his beautiful wife, Vourné Kgosinkwe, are one of Mzansi's most active social media users, and they always serve goals.

Theo dances for wifey in cute TikTok video

In a trend where people chose to dance or do something daring, Theo Kgosinkwe chose to show off his dance moves for his wife.

In the clip, he danced to his song, Ngikhethe Kahle, rather than going to prison. MDN newss shared the clip with the caption:

"Theo Kgosinkwe dancing for his wife Vourne."

Mzansi reacts to Theo's dancing in cute video

Netizens gushed over their marriage, saying they always look happy and joyful in their videos.

@thumek5837 said:

"To those who don't understand the goofiness of being in love with someone who completes you, solvent Bethune. However, some things are just for your own space, not public...just saying love is awesome."

@Thom_Machankura asked:

"How old is Theo, and how old is the wife?"

@NovBaby1 gushed:

"My goodness these two make marriage seem so cool asf everytime😍"

@ronaldanele said:

"I'm ready to marry if it's going to be like this."

@NkosiDownz stated:

"They are in sync."

@ItumelengTsapi gushed:

"The man is happy and at peace."

@YollyBlu stated:

"They know how to have fun these two, it's beautiful."

@mtsegele noted:

"You do not age quickly if you marry a 10."

Theo and wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Theo Kgosinkwe marked his four-year anniversary of marriage to the gorgeous Vourné Kgosinkwe.

The doting wife posted cute throwback pictures from their wedding day and toasted many more years together. Netizens lauded the stylish couple and celebrated their anniversary with heartfelt messages.

In the post, she said, "Four years down, forever to go! Happy fourth wedding anniversary, my forever husband. I love you endlessly, my hart se punt, my man, Sky se leka pa."

