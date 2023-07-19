Skeem Saam is topping Twitter trends after another explosive episode that left social media users buzzing

Mzansi has been following the Tbose and Mapitsi storyline closely after Hungani Ndlovu recently joined the show as Tbose

Viewers are saying Mapitsi must leave her marriage because it's clear that Tbose is no longer interested in her

Skeem Saam viewers have shared their thoughts on Mapitsi and Tbose's tumultuous marriage. The show has been charting social media trends as fans dish their thoughts on the storyline.

‘Skeem Saam’ fans have shared thoughts on Tbose and Mapitsi's rocky marriage. Image: @hunganindlovu and mogaupm

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam viewers love Mapitsi and Tbose's storyline

Skeem Saam has always been lauded for always sharing relatable content. The show is currently among viewers' favourites, thanks to the Tbose and Mapitsi storyline.

Tbose, played by Hungani Ndlovu who recently joined the show has been accused of being a bad husband to Mapitsi, played by the talented Mogau Motlhatswi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Twitter users are saying Tbose is making it clear that he does not want Mapitsi anymore but she keeps holding on. Fans said the same scenarios happen in real life where women let go of life-changing opportunities for their husbands only to be let down or hurt later.

Skeem Saam viewers share thoughts on Tbose and Mapitsi's rocky marriage

Tbose stunned viewers when he suggested they should have an open marriage. Peeps felt sorry for Mapitsi, while others said she should agree. Social media is buzzing with reactions from fans.

@Queen_Enny19 said:

"The current TBoss and Mapitsi storyline is teaching us to never put our dreams on hold because of a man, married or not. Mapitsi turned down an opportunity to go work overseas because of her marriage but as soon as TBoss got the same opportunity to go work overseas he grabbed it with both hands, now he has found a new hot thing over there, men?"

@AdvoBarryRoux wrote:

"If Mapitsi and Tbose solve their relationship problems I'm gonna stop watching Skeem Saam. Their problems are exciting nje, especially the arguing loudly part. They must add more drama and make Mapitsi lose weight a bit. #SkeemSaam."

@BontlePhora added:

"Why do men become bullies when they no longer want to be with you. I don't understand why Tbose is so mean to Mapitsi when he could just be honest with her about how he feels. #SkeemSaam"

Skeem Saam Clement Maosa defends new the Thabo ‘Tbose’ Maputla on Twitter: “He’s from abroad”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Clement Maosa has come to the defence of his new on-screen colleague, Hungani Ndlovu, who made some viewers unsatisfied with his portrayal of Tbose.

Maosa, who plays the character of Zamokuhle 'Kwaito' Seakamela-Maputla, has come to the rescue of the new Thabo Maputla on his Twitter account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News