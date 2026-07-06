Comedian Ongie Gusha recreated General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive 6 July 2025 press briefing in a viral skit

The original briefing exposed alleged criminal syndicates in SAPS and Cat Matlala's ties to Minister Mchunu

Mzansi flooded the comments calling for 6 July to be declared a public holiday in the general's honour

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Local comedian Ongie celebrated General Mkhwanazi's press conference anniversary with a hilarious skit. Image: @ongiegusha

Source: TikTok

Johannesburg comedian Ongie Gusha marked a full year since General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's bombshell press briefing with a skit that had South Africans in stitches. She posted the clip on her TikTok account @ongiegusha on 5 July 2026, timed almost perfectly with the anniversary of one of the country's most talked-about press conferences.

The day South Africans will never forget

The original briefing, held on 6 July 2025, saw General Mkhwanazi lay bare alleged criminal syndicates operating within the South African Police Service and government structures. He also revealed details linking businessman Cat Matlala to Minister Mchunu, information that was reportedly found on Matlala's phone. The revelations sent shockwaves through the country and dominated headlines for weeks. Ongie Gusha, known for her sharp comic timing and knack for skits, brought the moment back to life a year later, channelling the general's tone and delivery for laughs.

You can watch Ongie Gusha's TikTok video below:

Fans call for a national holiday

The clip quickly gained traction, with viewers praising both her comedic skill and the timing of the tribute. Many joked that 6 July deserved recognition as a public holiday in South Africa, a nod to just how significant Mkhwanazi's revelations were.

Reactions poured in from all corners of TikTok, celebrating both the performance and the man who inspired it.

User @NonksM_ wrote:

"Outfits are always on point 😂😂. Kudos to your ever-ready-for-action tailor."

User @Noma_tee said:

"I was waiting for this one, Ongie 😂."

User @Palesa commented:

"Take your flowers, dear. To fellow South Africans, happy Mkhwanazi Day in advance."

User @Sibonelo Myeza added:

"Today it is Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma's birthday. What a beautiful coincidence ✨."

User @Mokgaetji shared:

"I respect this day, 6 July 🥰. Aluta continua, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, I salute you."

3 Briefly News articles about General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made a firm promise to find the killers of Captain Louis Nel during his funeral recently, dead or alive.

A young woman shared a humorous video suggesting that institutions of higher learning create a degree and name it a Bachelor's in General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

A woman jokingly shared two AI-generated photos of herself and General Mkhwanazi embracing, and social media users reminded her that the police official was a married man.

Source: Briefly News