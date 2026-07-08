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Bafana Bafana midfielder Mbekezeli Mbokazi treated himself to a brand-new R1.2 million Toyota Hilux GR Sport

A celebratory video shared by @legendlivefeed shows the black pickup truck cruising along a rural road in South Africa

The clip has been making rounds on Instagram, with fans congratulating Mbokazi on the impressive milestone

Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi has given fans something to cheer about off the pitch, splashing out on a sleek black Toyota Hilux GR Sport worth approximately R1.2 million.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi #14 of South Africa runs with the ball under pressure from Jonathan David #10 of Canada during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by Instagram account @legendlivefeed captures the celebratory moment, showing the powerful bakkie rolling along a dusty rural road under clear skies, surrounded by bushveld trees.

The footage moves from wide exterior shots of the truck's rear bumper and tailgate through to an interior view of a man wearing glasses and a cap behind the wheel, with a passenger seated beside him, before closing on a close-up of the iconic Toyota badge on the front grille. Text overlaid throughout the clip reads

"Congratulations TLB with your new Ride," a nod to Mbokazi's nickname.

Watch the black Hilux GR Sport in action: [Congratulations TLB - see the celebratory video on Instagram]

Mbelezeli Mbokazi's new R1.2 million ride

The Toyota Hilux GR Sport sits at the top end of Toyota's double-cab bakkie range, known for its aggressive styling, reinforced suspension, and GR performance tuning, making it one of the most sought-after lifestyle vehicles among South Africa's football elite.

The feel-good clip quickly gained traction on social media, resonating with followers who enjoy watching local sports personalities reach personal milestones. The combination of a high-value vehicle reveal, a rural South African backdrop, and the warm community-style congratulatory message gave the post an authentic, celebratory energy that proved easy to share.

Mbokazi, who represents South Africa at the international level with Bafana Bafana, impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and, despite the country's elimination from the tournament, was Mbokazi was widely regarded as one of the tournament's standout young defenders.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Canada's forward #10 Jonathan David fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between South Africa and Canada. Image: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

European clubs on Mbekezeli Mbokazi's radar

The defender spent just two seasons with Orlando Pirates before joining Chicago Fire. However, his rapid rise has already sparked speculation about a move to Europe, with English Premier League side Nottingham Forest reportedly among the clubs monitoring his progress.

Against Mexico in Bafana Bafana's opening match, the Chicago Fire defender won five of his nine duels, made four clearances, registered one interception, blocked one shot and completed three recoveries, producing an outstanding defensive display.

He also delivered another impressive performance in the 1-0 loss to Canada, underlining why his reputation continues to grow.

Ronwen Williams opens up on late brother

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams opened up about the devastating loss of his brother, who died in a car accident just weeks before the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The tragedy nearly convinced Williams to walk away from the game altogether.

Source: Briefly News