Prince Kaybee posted a photo with his two sons, who bear a striking resemblance to the DJ/ producer

The Charlotte hitmaker and his boys posed behind his car, enjoying some father-son time, and left fans couldn't help but admire their close relationship

Fans flooded the comments section praising his boys' good looks as well as Kaybee's dedication to fatherhood

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Prince Kaybee's cool picture with his sons went viral. Images: KabeloMusic

Source: Twitter

Prince Kaybee is giving fans a glimpse into his softer side. The DJ and producer shared a heartwarming snapshot of himself posing outside a car alongside his two sons, and the image quickly got people talking.

What caught most fans off guard was just how much the boys look like their father. The resemblance is so uncanny that commenters were left in stitches, with many pointing out that the eldest, who shares his passion for racing, is practically Kaybee's carbon copy.

Away from the music, Kaybee has made it clear through his actions that being present for his sons is a priority. He regularly carves out quality time with the boys during school holidays, even though he has previously joked that having them around full-time comes with its own unique challenges.

Prince Kaybee showed off his sons. Image: KabeloMusic

Source: Twitter

In a moment that resonated deeply with parents across social media, Kaybee once aired a humorous grievance about being unable to freely express himself through colourful language because his sons are almost always nearby. It was a relatable confession that earned him plenty of laughs and nods of solidarity from fellow parents navigating the same daily tightrope.

His latest post offered a refreshing contrast to the bold, edgy persona he projects on stage and on social media, revealing the warm and committed father behind the music.

See Prince Kaybee and his sons' picture below.

Mzansi reacts to the sweet snap

The photo drew an outpouring of affection from fans who were clearly moved by what they saw. Here is what some of them had to say

Ref_Posh said:

"Kabelo and his handsome boys."

teffo_ME wrote:

"Those young men will take care of you one day, you are doing a great job."

Emawundlwini posted:

"I'm always touched by how much you love your sons."

TheProzin_ said:

"The oldest one is literally your copy."

Prince Kaybee helps delivery driver

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee offering to help a female delivery driver.

The woman opened up about rebuilding her life after being retrenched, and Kaybee pledged to help her.

Source: Briefly News