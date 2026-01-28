An American woman’s TikTok video reignited debate about South Africa’s visa system and the challenges faced by long-term foreign visitors

The American’s rejected application for extending her visa left her weighing deportation against overstaying as deadlines closed in

Mzansi split their opinions on whether rules should bend for visitors who claim long-term compliance

An American citizen living in Cape Town has sparked a heated online debate after claiming that the Department of Home Affairs denied her visa extension, despite her years of following immigration rules.

American citizen Alysa Smith's application to extend her visa was denied by the Department of Home Affairs in Cape Town. Image: @alysasmith7

The incident unfolded in Cape Town on 19 December 2025 after the woman, who had been travelling in and out of South Africa for nearly three years, applied for a visa extension instead of her usual border-hopping routine. Her application was rejected and flagged as fraudulent, and she was given ten days to appeal or face the consequences of an expiring visa that was set to lapse on 3 January 2026.

According to the American, she had consistently complied with immigration regulations by leaving the country every 90 days, never overstaying and returning only after following the correct procedures.

In a TikTok video she shared under the username @alysasmith7, the visibly distressed woman explained how she had spent years moving between countries to remain compliant, often choosing short holidays or trips home to reset her stay. This time, hoping to save money and reduce travel, she opted to apply for an extension instead. That decision, she said, backfired.

“I did everything right,” she claimed

She claimed she couldn't understand how Home Affairs labelled her visa as fraudulent, given her clean travel history. When advised to appeal, she was told she could do a walk-in appointment if her booking date was too far away. However, upon arriving, she was allegedly informed that she still needed an appointment and would have to pay an additional fee of around R1,500, further adding to her frustration.

The American woman expressed fear about what would happen next, explaining that she had no plans to leave South Africa until March 2026. With bookings, commitments and tickets already lined up, the rejection placed her in an impossible position.

@alysasmith7 questioned whether overstaying her visa would result in deportation and even suggested that being deported might be easier than navigating what she described as a confusing and costly system.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the visa drama

Her comments struck a nerve with viewers, especially those familiar with South Africa’s immigration processes, especially after claiming that she had poured a significant amount of money into South Africa over the years.

@Carlin Freeman commented:

“She thinks $10,000 is going to strengthen our economy? 😂”

@Zoe Mkoena 🤠🐝 wrote:

“Poured money? I beg your pardon?”

@ms_sldee said:

“The fraudulent aspect might be due to you using a visitor’s visa to stay in the country for a long-term stay for 3 years, which constitutes a misrepresentation.”

@🥰.: noted:

“You didn't pour money into the country out of the goodness of your heart. You bought goods and services. We all have to pay for those.”

@🌻♋🌻tsitsimo🇿🇦:

“I wonder how the USA departments would have treated South African citizens with the same request.”

Alysa Smith showed viewers the rejection document she received from the Department of Home Affairs. Image: @alysasmith7

Former Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor can no longer visit the United States of America.

