Mzansi questions how millions in suspicious deposits linked to Home Affairs officials allegedly went unnoticed for years

Investigators uncovered a corruption network involving fraudulent visa approvals and unexplained income far exceeding official salaries

Online users raised concerns about financial oversight, asking why unusual transactions were not flagged earlier

As more details surfaced about luxury spending, hidden payments, and internal dismissals, the debate expanded beyond individual wrongdoing. It became a wider conversation about institutional accountability and whether systemic gaps allowed the scheme to operate undetected.

The picture on the left showed The Minister of Home affairs in parliament. Image: Home Affairs

A viral TikTok video posted on 26 February 2026 sparked outrage about corruption in the country. This come after user @lehlekiso7 questioned how over R16 million in suspicious deposits linked to Home Affairs officials allegedly went unnoticed by SARS. Questions raised about how such large sums could flow through accounts without intervention from financial institutions or tax authorities.

The controversy follows findings released by South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit in February 2026. The investigation revealed that four Department of Home Affairs officials, each earning less than R25,000 per month, accumulated more than R16.3 million through fraudulent visa activities.

Financial oversight failures spark debate

According to the SIU, the scheme allegedly involved approving visa applications via WhatsApp while concealing bribes through third parties, including spouses. One official was reportedly found to have built a luxury mansion using illicit funds. The scale of the deposits raised questions about oversight mechanisms.

Many online users argued that banks typically flag unusually large transactions, freezing accounts until explanations are provided. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber confirmed that 20 officials have been dismissed since April 2025, with recommendations for broader vetting processes. However, the public debate on user @lehlekiso7's video continues, with many demanding accountability not only from corrupt officials but from institutions tasked with oversight.

The screenshot on the left captured Lehlekiso questioning SARS. Image: @lehlekiso7

Mzansi weighed in on the matter

Maso wrote:

“They file tax returns but don’t declare the money. The blind spot is that if you don’t declare it, they won’t know you had it. SARS needs banks to declare money that comes in and out of accounts and have it declared accordingly. Otherwise, there will always be that blind spot. Home Affairs forensic auditors also don’t seem to do their jobs. Everyone working for state-owned entities should undergo lifestyle audits for at least six months, including their partners and kids, because families often receive money on their behalf. These blind spots are why we have so much corruption. I hope that makes sense.”

MaRhadebe wrote:

“The only time SARS attacks people is when they are making an honest living and when it’s convenient for them. Some business and political scandals only get attention when they are politically motivated.”

Ayanda Mtetwa wrote:

“FNB will freeze everything when large amounts start moving into your business account, even legitimately. Then you have to prove the source of funds.”

X asked:

“Do you all remember the girl from WSU, or was it Fort Hare?”

GavGo wrote:

“Banks report abnormal transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre. For example, more than R20,000 cash paid in per day must be reported. The real question is what the FIC is doing.”

TH3MBA wrote:

“Money not declared is money not known by SARS. An employee has an IRP5 as a form of declaration. Banks need to do more in flagging these types of accounts. SARS will eventually pick it up through vendor invoices or asset ownership.”

Mokgoro wrote:

“SARS can easily pick up our small investments and tax us, even when it doesn’t amount to millions. It feels very biased.”

Kgalalelo wrote:

“When I moved a few thousand from one account to another, Standard Bank froze my account and asked me to come to the branch to explain. But people can move millions without being questioned.”

Sammy-k wrote:

“Illegal foreigners don’t usually have bank accounts, so chances are it was cash. That’s why banks and SARS didn’t detect anything. Or maybe they are still gathering evidence. My question is, why don’t departments have lifestyle audits?”

