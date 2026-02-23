South African football mogul Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi faces a major tax enforcement threat

Betway Premiership club Chippa United owner Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi is reportedly entangled in a R53 million tax wrangle with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Founded in 2010 and promoted to the PSL by 2012, Chippa United became Mpengesi’s flagship brand. With matchday crowds ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 and sponsorship deals with the likes of Absa and Vodacom, the club reportedly generates R10–R30 million in annual revenue. TV rights and player transfers further boost income, though operational costs often reduce profit margins to R5–R15 million.

Mpengesi reportedly holds property assets worth R5–R20 million in Gqeberha, possibly in suburbs like Summerstrand. His lifestyle includes a fleet of luxury vehicles, though he remains relatively low-profile. Beyond the boardroom, he funds youth academies and school tournaments, quietly investing R1–R2 million annually in grassroots sport.

What is at the centre of the Mpengezi tax battles

According to reports from News24, the taxman is on Mpengesi’s trail and is threatening to seize assets from him in a widening tax dispute. This tax battle is the latest strain on Mpengesi's R200 million business empire and adds to concerns about the financial condition of operations tied to his name, including reports of payment problems affecting staff at his football academy.

It is alleged that SARS has demanded payments from Mpengesi linked to unfiled tax returns. The reported R53 million threat to seize his assets indicates that the matter has moved beyond routine compliance notices into enforcement territory.

Financial pressure on Chippa United and staff salaries

There have also been reports of Mpengesi failing to pay staff salaries at his football academy, which is likely to cause concern. Mpengesi's latest battle with SARS is not the first of its kind to involve a high-profile sports boss. In 2025, the then Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize lost her battle against SARS over a R40 million tax debt, which subsequently led to the curatorship of the club and its expulsion from the league. Another PSL club, Marumo Gallants made news recently regarding its status as Moroka Swallows have reportedly cancelled the deal.

It will be fascinating to watch how Mpengesi and his companies navigate the current financial storm that threatens his operations. Fans will be watching closely, hoping for a positive outcome that will not affect the club's long-term participation in the PSL.

