“When Will This End?”: Mzansi Outraged After Another E-Hailing Driver Is Mugged
by  Gloria Masia
4 min read
  • Public anger grew after another e-hailing driver was mugged in Westbury, with dashcam footage capturing the suspects
  • The incident added to a growing list of attacks targeting drivers who accept ride requests through mobile apps
  • Social media users recalled previous robberies, including one that turned fatal, and questioned what more could be done to improve driver safety

The latest robbery reignited urgent conversations about protection for e-hailing workers. While there was relief that this driver survived without physical injuries, the pattern of repeated attacks has left many questioning whether enough preventative measures are in place.

The visual on the right showed the e-hailing driver seconds before being mugged
The picture on the left showed a triggered woman holding her phone. Image: @newsnexussa, cookie_studio
Source: UGC

Another e-hailing driver was attacked in Westbury, Johannesburg. This comes after four men requested a ride and allegedly robbed him of his phone and cash. The incident was captured on dashcam footage, shared publicly by user @newsnexussa on 2 March 2026, clearly showing the suspects’ faces. The driver was left shaken, though unharmed.

E-hailing crimes have been rising in certain areas. Drivers often accept trips without knowing who they are picking up. And once inside the vehicle, criminals take advantage of the isolated setting. Dashcams have become an important layer of protection for such incidents. They not only record evidence but can also assist police investigations and court cases.

Four suspects caught on camera

Mzansi reacted with anger and frustration as this was not the first or second time something like this had happened. People recalled previous cases where suspects were caught after being exposed on camera. In another tragic case, a female suspect was involved, and a driver lost his life; that memory still lingers.

This latest incident shared by user @newsnexussa reopened the debate about safety for e-hailing drivers. Some users shared a list of areas drivers should avoid, especially at night. Others advised installing tracking systems and panic buttons. Many called for stronger protection measures from e-hailing companies.

The visual capture the robbery moment
The screenshot on the left showed the alleged suspects. Image: @newsnexussa
Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what South Africans said

Branin Daywalker wrote:

“The first mistake was holding your phone in your hand. Windows should be up, and doors should be locked until passengers are in your car. Don’t switch the car off. Leave it in first gear and be ready to drive. Always check your surroundings when waiting for passengers.”

Dorah Malerotho wrote:

“You can’t pick up four people, no way. He should have cancelled the ride after he realised there were four.”

Mlue wrote:

“I know by tomorrow afternoon they will be caught. That’s the power of social media. 🙏”

Miss Pearl wrote:

“The person who requested, that’s our first lead.”

LyndahMoore wrote:

“One of the countries I don’t wish to visit or stay in.”

Shaun Singh wrote:

“This has nothing to do with race but everything to do with the economic climate. No jobs, money being spent on statues and road name changes instead of building universities and empowering the youth.”

Bong'nkosi wrote:

“Why don’t they use AI technology to do facial recognition of the culprits and link it to the Home Affairs Department to make it easier to match and find them?”

Zandile Shabalala wrote:

“Eldorado Park, Westbury, Riverlea, Kliptown; don’t go there. 😳😳”

Extensiones wrote:

“Yet they are online, accusing foreigners of being the bad people in SA, as if bad people are from a particular place. Bad people are literally everywhere.”

HostileColoured🇿🇦 wrote:

“TikTok investigators, I know you will come back here before the sun goes down. 😏”

Thulani wrote:

“I’ve noticed the driver is intelligent. He did not panic. A wise action.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about e-hailing drivers

