Three more suspects face charges for the murder of e-hailing driver in Pretoria.

PRETORIA- Three more suspects have been added to the case of 22-year-old e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat, who was killed in Pretoria on 11 February 2026.

According to TimesLive, Tumishang Mogau Mabutla, his girlfriend Ofentse Senwamadi, both from Atteridgeville, and Thabang Kenneth Mothwa from Saulsville appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

Mabutla is charged with premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Senwamadi faces the same charges as an accessory after the fact, while Mothwa is charged as an accessory after the fact to robbery.

Other three suspects appeared in court

On Monday, 16 February 2026, three other suspects, Dikeledi Tears Mphela, Goitsione Machidi, and McClaren Mushwana, appeared in court. Authorities allege that all six suspects acted together to kill Satlat.

According to Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, the accused also allegedly gave Satlat’s vehicle to Mothwa to remove its tracking device after the murder.

The three new suspects were arrested on Monday following police investigations linking them to the crime. The case has been postponed to 23 February 2026, when all six suspects will appear in court together.

Satlat's family speaks out

One of the relatives of the e-hailing driver who was killed in a horrific robbery in Tshwane has pleaded for the public’s help. E‑hailing driver Isaac Satlat was killed in a violent robbery that was caught on video and shared widely online, shocking many South Africans. His family has spoken out about their loss as several suspects appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in connection with his death. His loved ones have called for justice and increased safety for drivers working on digital platforms. Although the suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court, the family is shattered and has asked for financial support.

Philippi e-hailing driver robbery caught on video

In a similar incident, a video of an e‑hailing driver being robbed in Philippi, Cape Town, was shared widely online and left many South Africans alarmed. The clip shows the suspect demanding the driver’s phone and wallet before fleeing, and people expressed serious concerns about the safety of drivers working in busy areas. Online commenters warned others to be cautious when accepting trips in high‑risk neighbourhoods.

All six suspects will make their next appearance in court on 23 February 2026.

Previously, Briefly News reported that a video showing a courier deliveryman being robbed was also shared widely online after dashcam footage captured the moment three men approached his parked vehicle and snatched his phone and parcels. The sudden attack shocked many South Africans and sparked lively discussion on social media about crime and safety. Viewers reacted with disbelief and urged better protection for delivery workers.

