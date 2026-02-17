A man was shot dead in an apparent ambush at a Westville intersection on Tuesday, 17 February 2026

He was found inside his car with multiple gunshot wounds, and paramedics confirmed he died at the scene

Police have cordoned off the area as investigations into the attack continue

A man was killed in an apparent ambush in Westville. Images: Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images and SimpleImages/ Getty Images

DURBAN- A man was shot and killed on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, at the corner of Buckingham Terrace and Menston Road in Westville, west of Durban.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man, believed to be in his 30s, appeared to have been ambushed after stopping at the traffic lights.

"Unfortunately, he sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene," Jamieson said.

SAPS cordoned off the area, and investigations are ongoing. The police are investigating the motive behind the attack. Motorists are advised to avoid the scene as it will remain active for some time.

Durban family was killed in a drive-by shooting

In a similar incident, a Durban family of three,a man, his wife and their nine‑year‑old daughter, were killed in a drive‑by shooting in the Springfield Park area on Tuesday, 21 March 2023, when their vehicle was sprayed with high‑calibre gunfire. Paramedics declared the parents dead at the scene, and the child later died in hospital from her injuries. Police say preliminary investigations suggest the attack may be linked to the father’s alleged involvement in drug‑ and gang‑related activities, though the exact motive remains unclear.

A well‑known KwaZulu‑Natal traditional healer, Dr Godo Olulala Amankankane Mthembu, was shot and killed at his home in KwaMhlabuyalingana on Friday night, 24 October 2025, by unknown assailants, police said. The 61‑year‑old was sitting with others under a tree when the attackers opened fire at close range, and he was declared dead at the scene. Mthembu, respected for treating patients free of charge, is survived by his large family as detectives continue their investigation.

In another shooting incident, a 64‑year‑old woman in Nquthu, KwaZulu‑Natal, was shot and killed by unidentified attackers inside her home on 9 February 2025, suffering more than 20 gunshot wounds. The South African Police Service opened a murder case and condemned the brutal, senseless killing, which sparked widespread outrage online. Community members and commentators called for the suspects to be apprehended and justice to be served.

A seven‑year‑old boy in Newlands West, Durban, was shot in the head by unknown assailants outside his home and rushed to the hospital in critical condition after his grandmother discovered him following a loud bang. Police in KwaZulu‑Natal launched an investigation but have not yet identified the shooters or a motive. The incident fueled public outrage over rising gun violence in the province.

Reports say the man was inside his car at a traffic light when unknown gunmen opened fire. Image: ALS Paramedics

Previously, Briefly News reported that two men were seriously injured in a drive‑by shooting in the Verulam central business district on Friday evening, with multiple shots reportedly fired on Wick Street. Paramedics stabilised both victims before rushing them to the hospital for urgent care. Witnesses said the suspects fled in a silver Hyundai Elantra shortly after the attack.

