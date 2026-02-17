Rifles and Assault Weapons Stolen After KwaZulu-Natal K9 Offices in Ulundi Broken Into
- The South African Police Service is investigating a break-in at one of its premises in KwaZulu-Natal
- Thugs forcefully entered the K9 Unit premises in Ulundi, and firearms and other equipment were stolen
- Netizens questioned how the break-in occurred, and some suspected that it was an inside job
ULUNDI, KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans suspected that an inside job was behind a break-in that took place at the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Unit premises in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.
According to News24, the police discovered the break-in on the morning of 16 February. A police officer, who was reporting for duty, saw that one of the office doors was open. He investigated and saw that the strong room had been broken into.
Firearms and weapons stolen from K9 Unit
Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda reported that four pistols, an R5 rifle, a shotgun, 13 handcuffs, six empty pistol magazines, three empty R5 magazines, 290 rounds of R5 rifle ammunition, and 152 rounds of pistol ammunition were stolen. The police have called on members of the public with information to report to the nearest police station or contact them using the Crime Stop number.
South Africans suspect foul play
Social media commentators on X believed that the incident was no mere random criminal act.
Mistery said:
“Absolute failure of operational security. Losing an R5 assault rifle and four pistols from a police station where the K9s are literally trained to guard is unacceptable.”
6 was stunned.
“Wait! You mean to say there was no one in the station? Someone working there took them.”
Jacques Prinsloo Breytenbach pointed out:
“The police armoury was broken into, and state weapons were stolen. The institution tasked with keeping firearms off the streets just became an involuntary supplier to whoever planned this. An R5 assault rifle, four pistols, a shotgun, and 300 rounds were stolen. That’s not opportunistic theft. That’s a specific shopping list.”
Sunflower wanted heads to roll.
“Arrest them all, even the station commander.”
Dashin Avhasei Maphupha agreed.
“Arrest the whole station. There’s someone who knows where they went.”
3 Briefly News stories about SAPS
The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) Portfolio Committee on Community Safety was concerned that there were no functional holding cells at Olivenhoutbosch Police Station. The Committee paid the police station an unannounced visit on 8 February and found that the police are keeping suspects at the front desk alongside victims and members of the public.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a teenager who died in police custody in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. The 19-year-old Kuhle Zindlu was arrested on 22 November 2025. He was later discovered dead at the Mthatha Central Police Station, where he was detained. His family alleged that he was taken to the police station without explanation, and no charges were laid against him.
SAPS condemned an incident in which a woman in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, used a xenophobic slur against KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. The incident happened on 28 January during a protest. SAPS noted that it was disappointing that the woman referred to Netshiunda in a demeaning manner, despite his originating from Limpopo.
