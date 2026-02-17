The South African Police Service is investigating a break-in at one of its premises in KwaZulu-Natal

Thugs forcefully entered the K9 Unit premises in Ulundi, and firearms and other equipment were stolen

Netizens questioned how the break-in occurred, and some suspected that it was an inside job

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

ULUNDI, KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans suspected that an inside job was behind a break-in that took place at the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Unit premises in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to News24, the police discovered the break-in on the morning of 16 February. A police officer, who was reporting for duty, saw that one of the office doors was open. He investigated and saw that the strong room had been broken into.

Firearms and weapons stolen from K9 Unit

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda reported that four pistols, an R5 rifle, a shotgun, 13 handcuffs, six empty pistol magazines, three empty R5 magazines, 290 rounds of R5 rifle ammunition, and 152 rounds of pistol ammunition were stolen. The police have called on members of the public with information to report to the nearest police station or contact them using the Crime Stop number.

South Africans suspect foul play

Social media commentators on X believed that the incident was no mere random criminal act.

Mistery said:

“Absolute failure of operational security. Losing an R5 assault rifle and four pistols from a police station where the K9s are literally trained to guard is unacceptable.”

6 was stunned.

“Wait! You mean to say there was no one in the station? Someone working there took them.”

Jacques Prinsloo Breytenbach pointed out:

“The police armoury was broken into, and state weapons were stolen. The institution tasked with keeping firearms off the streets just became an involuntary supplier to whoever planned this. An R5 assault rifle, four pistols, a shotgun, and 300 rounds were stolen. That’s not opportunistic theft. That’s a specific shopping list.”

Sunflower wanted heads to roll.

“Arrest them all, even the station commander.”

Dashin Avhasei Maphupha agreed.

“Arrest the whole station. There’s someone who knows where they went.”

