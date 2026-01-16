The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing the death of 19-year-old Kuhle Zindlu in Mthatha, Eastern Cape

He was arrested in Upper Qweqwe in November 2025 and later found dead near the police station guardroom

IPID has registered the case as a death in custody and a preliminary investigation is underway to determine what happened

Police are being investigated for the death of a teenager in custody. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE-The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched an investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man who died while in police custody in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Reports by IOL indicate that the teenager, identified as Kuhle Zindlu, was arrested in the Upper Qweqwe area on 22 November 2025. He was later discovered dead near the security guardroom at the Mthatha Central Police Station.

Family demand justice

According to the family, Zindlu was not facing any criminal charges when he was arrested. They allege police took him into custody in Upper Qweqwe village without explanation. Family members also claim he was assaulted while in custody, sustaining serious injuries. His body was later found in a drainage area near the police station’s security section, raising serious questions about the circumstances of his death.

IPID speaks on the case

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that the directorate formally registered the case after receiving the police docket earlier this week.

“The copies of the docket were received on Thursday, 15 January 2026. IPID has registered the matter as a death in police custody under reference number CCN2026010251,” Shuping said.

He added that a preliminary investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances surrounding Zindlu’s death, including events leading up to and following his arrest.

IPID investigate death of a businessman in Margate

Similarly, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has opened an inquiry into the death of a businessman during a police operation in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, after receiving notification of the incident. The directorate is examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting to establish what happened and whether the operative's conduct was justified. IPID confirmed the matter falls within its mandate to investigate deaths linked to police actions, including fatal shootings, and has begun preliminary investigative steps. Further details about the case and any findings will be provided as the investigation progresses.

