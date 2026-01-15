A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined R10,000 for fraud and extortion after posing as a Department of Transport official

Nozipho Mathenjwa duped members of the public by falsely promising jobs and government tenders in exchange for money

Authorities praised the successful prosecution as a strong warning against impersonation and corruption

A KwaZulu-Natal woman convicted of fraud and extortion has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and fined R10,000 after impersonating officials from the Department of Transport.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), Nozipho Mathenjwa was found guilty of approaching members of the public and demanding money under the false pretence that she could secure employment opportunities and government tenders on their behalf.

Court sentence

Mathenjwa admitted to the charges during proceedings at the Umbombo Magistrates’ Court in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Commenting on the conviction, Human Settlements spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said MEC Siboniso Duma commended the Department of Human Settlements’ Anti-Fraud and Corruption Investigating Team, along with the South African Police Service (SAPS), for ensuring a successful prosecution. He said the case demonstrated the department’s commitment to rooting out corruption and protecting the public from fraudulent schemes.

KZN men arrested with fake SAPS appointment cards

In a similar case, four men were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after being found in possession of counterfeit appointment cards purporting to be from the South African Police Service. Police said the arrests followed an operation that uncovered the fraudulent documents, which were allegedly intended to impersonate police officers.The suspects are expected to face charges related to impersonating law enforcement officials and the unlawful possession of official documentation. Investigations are continuing to determine whether the fake cards were linked to further criminal activities.

Other cases involving impersonation

Previously, Briefly News reported that a manhunt was launched for suspects after a 19-year-old pupil was allegedly kidnapped by men posing as police officers in the Free State. The Grade 11 learner, Kamogelo Baukudi, was reportedly taken in Bloemfontein after suspects using a vehicle fitted with blue lights and sirens stopped the car he was travelling in. Police opened cases of kidnapping and impersonating law enforcement and appealed to the public for information.

In another incident, ten suspects were arrested in Johannesburg after a planned armed robbery at a factory was foiled when police found them posing as government officials.The Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s undercover unit, working with the South African Police Service’s Crime Intelligence division, intercepted the syndicate based on prior intelligence. The men had vehicles marked with Department of Labour and Unemployment Insurance Fund insignia and were dressed to resemble government workers. They face multiple charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, impersonating officials, fraud and possession of illegal firearms. All ten were detained at Mondeor SAPS and are expected to appear in court.

In other news, a 24-year-old man has appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court accused of impersonating a United Nations diplomat during South Africa’s 2021 local government elections. Nhlanhla Sizani allegedly submitted a forged letter bearing the UN badge to secure a South African Police Service to accompany him to observe polling stations, despite not being an official UN representative. He faces charges of fraud, forgery and uttering, and the case has been adjourned to allow him to obtain legal representation

