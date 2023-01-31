The Joburg Metro Police and SA Police Served stopped 10 men dressed as government officials from robbing a cooking oil factory

The men had covered their cars in Department of Labour logos and had government issue reflector jackets

The gang is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, impersonating government officials and fraud

JOHANNESBURG - A gang of armed robbers bid to rob a factory in the south of Johannesburg was foiled by Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Friday, 27 January.

The JMPD and Saps foiled 10 armed robbers plan to rob an oil making factory while dressed as government officials. Image: Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department - JMPD

10 men were decked out in uniform which made them look like they were Department of Labour officials and even had cars that were branded with the department's insignia.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, his department's undercover reaction unit nabbed the gang in a joint operation with the South African Police Services crime intelligence unit, IOL reported.

The police intercepted information that a syndicate was planning on robbing the Golden Fry Factory in Eikenhof. The factory is responsible for producing cooking oil.

Among the men arrested were four South African citizens and six Zimbabwean nationals. The men have been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery, impersonating government officials, fraud and possession of illegal firearms, Daily Sun reported.

The gang was detained at Mondeor SAPS on the changes and will appear in court to face multiple charges soon.

South Africans react to the police busting the robbers

Citizens celebrated SAPS for a job well done. Below are some comments.

Tsietsi Selepe praised:

"Job well-done officers, keep working hand in hand for a safer Johannesburg."

Jeffrey Goma Emmanuel commended:

"Thanks, officers for the quick response."

Petra Barrett added:

"This is wonderful news keep up the good work South African Police."

Brasi Star-Jr Wa-Ringeta commented:

"Our safety is being compromised but having JMPD we are safe. I also thank SAPS for doing a great job."

Kgotso Monnapule SalengMohai requested:

"No bail for criminals, please."

Toshort Xigombe claimed:

"They'll be out tomorrow."

