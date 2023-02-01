The man allegedly behind the kidnapping of a businessman in Midrand has been arrested by the police

The man was nabbed with four other suspects, including his wife and girlfriend and two other unidentified people

Two vehicles that were used to kidnap the businessman, a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Quantum were seized during the multidisciplinary operation

JOHANNESBURG - Police are confident that they bagged the man who pulled the strings in the kidnapping of a businessman in Midrand on 18 January.

A multidisciplinary task team busted a man allegedly behind the kidnapping of a businessman in Midrand. Image: @SAPoliceService & stock photo

The alleged mastermind, who is believed to be a foreign national, was arrested alongside his wife, girlfriend and two others were arrested at properties in Pretoria and Johannesburg on Tuesday, 31 January.

The alleged kidnapping gang demanded ransom from family members and other business people associated with the victim, EWN reported.

According to National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe suspects' arrests were a result of a multidisciplinary team which was led by the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team.

The vehicles which were allegedly used in the commission of the Kidnapping, a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Quantum were seized during the bust. The task team also seized several phones and sim cards, News24 reported.

According to Mathe, at least 124 people connected to kidnappings across the country have been arrested with 81 still in police custody.

