Four men were arrested for possessing fake SAPS appointment cards. Image: SA Police Service/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Four men were taken into custody on Monday, 5 January 2025, after being found in possession of fraudulent South African Police Service (SAPS) appointment cards in KwaZulu-Natal.

A video shared on X by EWN shows SAPS officers apprehending the suspects and placing them in a police van.

What are SAPS appointment cards?

SAPS appointment cards are officially issued to officers upon appointment and serve as identification, particularly when members are not in uniform. The possession of such cards by unauthorised individuals raises serious concerns, as they could be used to impersonate police officers and commit crimes.Authorities have not disclosed how the suspects obtained fraudulent cards or whether they were used in criminal activity. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the documents and whether additional individuals are involved.

The incident has sparked a strong public reaction on social media. Users expressed both shock and concern about the implications of fake police credentials.

Social media weighs in

@StarJay_23 said:

"We are in trouble! They can even fake appointment cards?"

@kunenearts stated:

"The policemen of KZN are doing such a great job. What's going on with the rest of the country? I know for a fact that in Cape Town, cops are useless."

@bamidele_u asked:

"How do we differentiate between a real police officer and a fake one when being stopped on the road?"

@mandlabafo commented:

"The cards help us to avoid being victims of crime. Many people display them in their cars to avoid being hijacked, as criminals hardly kill a cop."

@Nalontshiba remarked:

"They will be out by tomorrow,nje."

SAPS has repeatedly warned the public that impersonating a police officer and possessing counterfeit police identification are serious criminal offences, carrying severe legal consequences.

The incident has the public questioning the integrity of SAPS Phil Magakoe/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that a 2012 forensic investigation into the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) revealed that senior officials were awarded SAPS training certificates without attending the required courses. Some certificates were even issued to deceased or dismissed officers. Six TMPD officials were found to have received certificates fraudulently, with attendance records manipulated to conceal the discrepancies. The officials are facing allegations of dishonesty and gross negligence, highlighting ongoing challenges in verifying accountability within the police service.

In another incident, KwaZulu-Natal SAPS members have also been actively clamping down on crime, even arresting fellow officers when necessary. Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that during the festive season, police were involved in several shootouts with criminals and had to apprehend colleagues engaged in illegal activities. On 31 December 2025, officers were arrested after attempting to rob a shop and kidnap an individual using state-issued firearms. General Mkhwanazi noted that such incidents are not isolated and reflect the need for constant vigilance and accountability within the service.

Concerns over SAPS’s independence and integrity are further reinforced by political interference, as highlighted by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni, chairperson of the University of South Africa’s School of Criminal Justice, told Briefly News that politicians have historically attempted to influence investigations or obstruct police operations. Testimony from Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi, former Police Commissioner Khehla Masemola, and crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo painted a picture of a police service under severe external pressure. Ngoveni compared the state of policing structures to the dominance of Pablo Escobar’s cartel over Mexican institutions, underscoring the threat to the country’s ability to fight crime effectively and uphold democratic principles.

Source: Briefly News