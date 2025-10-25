A KwaZulu-Natal traditional healer was shot and killed at his home in KwaMhlabuyalingana in KwaZulu-Natal

The traditional healer was allegedly respected for his healing skills and for treating patients for free

It is alleged that the KZN traditional healer was survived by 10 wives and more than 60 children

Renowned KwaZulu-Natal traditional healer Dr Godo Olulala Amankankane Mthembu was fatally shot at his KwaMhlabuyalingana home on Friday night, 24 October 2025.

Detectives in Manguzi were investigating a case of murder after a 61-year-old man was shot dead. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Traditional healer killed in KZN

According to police, the 61-year-old victim was sitting under a tree having a braai with others when an unknown man approached and shot him at close range. Another gunman was also reported to have opened fire. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Mthembu was widely respected for his healing abilities and his generosity in treating patients free of charge. He previously made headlines when he reported a man who had attempted to sell him a person with albinism. Mthembu immediately alerted the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

In some cases, the body parts of people with albinism have been sought by witch doctors to make muthi, as they are wrongly believed to possess supernatural powers. This myth has tragically led to the kidnapping and murder of people with albinism, particularly in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Mthembu was survived by 10 wives and more than 60 children.

Other shooting incidents in KZN

Three people were killed in two separate shootings in the province in less than 24 hours. One of the shootings occurred in Umlazi on Monday night, 20 October 2025, while the other occurred on Tuesday morning, 21 October 2025, in Durban. One person was also hospitalised following the shootings.

SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed a suspected hijacker in KwaNdengezi on 10 September 2025. The shootout happened on the same day that police took down an alleged cop killer. According to journalist Dasen Thathiah, the police from Amanzimtoti teamed up with SAPS from Umkomaas, the Umzinto K9 unit, ET Rapid Response, TRT, and Matrix/Beam-e Tacking. The multidisciplinary operation tracked down a hijacked Toyota Quantum.

Mthembu was respected for his healing skills and treating patients for free. Image: Nigel Jared/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two e-hailing drivers have been shot and assaulted in KwaDabeka, Durban, allegedly by taxi operators. The shooting was confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Transport Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), who noted that the KZN e-Hailing Council and the victims reported to the KwaDabeka Police Station.

A violent shooting incident on Monday night, 21 October 2025, has left three family members dead in Mandlankala, Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal. It is alleged that the unknown gunman entered the house around 20:00 on Monday, 21 October 2025, requesting to see Sandile Khanyile. A 68-year-old individual, Mjibhazeni Khanyile, told the suspect that Sandile was at work.

7 Gunned down in Phillipi East

Briefly News also reported that seven men were fatally shot in Phillipi East, Cape Town, on Friday night, 17 October 2025.

The seven men, aged between 20 and 30, were shot and killed on Road 53, Better Life. SAPS said that Detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have been assigned to the case and are following all possible leads to track down and arrest those behind the brutal attack.

