10-Year-Old Among Three Family Members Killed in KZN Shooting

A violent shooting incident on Monday night, 21 October 2025, has left three family members dead in Mandlankala, Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Three family members, including a 10-year-old child, were tragically killed. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Three killed in KZN shooting incident

It is alleged that the unknown gunman entered the house around 20:00 on Monday, 21 October 2025, requesting to see Sandile Khanyile. A 68-year-old individual, Mjibhazeni Khanyile, told the suspect that Sandile was at work.

The gunman reportedly became enraged and shot Mjibhazeni twice in the head and in both hands, killing him. Believing his first victim was dead, he then moved to another house within the Khanyile compound, where he shot Ntombeziningi Khanyile (63) three times in the stomach, killing him.

10-Year-old among three killed in KZN

A 10-year-old, Umnathi Vilakazi, is reported to have run to the house after hearing the gunshots, but was struck in the chest and died at the scene. The suspect then shot Samkelisiwe Mngomezulu three times in the stomach and left leg. Mngomezulu was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Reports suggest that the police recovered 12 cartridges and one bullet head. The suspect remains at large, and officers from the Esikhawini police station have launched a manhunt.

A fourth middle-aged member of the family was badly injured. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Other shooting incidents in 2025

Three people have been killed in two separate shootings in KwaZulu-Natal in less than 24 hours. One of the shootings happened in Umlazi on Monday night, 20 October 2025, while the other happened on Tuesday morning, 21 October 2025, in Durban. One person has also been hospitalised following the shootings.

An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting which left two people dead and another injured in KwaMhlanga, in the Nkangala District Municipality, Mpumalanga. The shooting, which happened in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, 4 September 2025, left a male police constable dead and a female police constable injured. The constables were believed to have been in a romantic relationship.

Two teenagers have been killed in a mass shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg, in what is believed to be a gang-related incident. The victims, aged 17 and 19, were among a group of boys sitting inside a house in Westbury, Johannesburg, when four men entered the property. Three of the men were armed and opened fire on the group before fleeing.

7 Gunned down in Phillipi East

Briefly News also reported that seven men were fatally shot in Phillipi East, Cape Town, on Friday night, 17 October 2025.

The seven men, aged between 20 and 30, were shot and killed on Road 53, Better Life. SAPS said that Detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit have been assigned to the case and are following all possible leads to track down and arrest those behind the brutal attack.

