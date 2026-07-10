Marumo Gallants placed midfielder Thapelo Dhludhlu on immediate suspension after SAPS launched a staged kidnapping probe in Mpumalanga

Dhludhlu was reported missing over the weekend of 26-27 June 2026, with initial reports claiming kidnappers demanded a R50,000 ransom for his release

The club issued an official statement saying it would not comment further until law enforcement concludes its investigation

Betway Premiership club Marumo Gallants have suspended midfielder Thapelo Dhludhlu with immediate effect, following a South African Police Service investigation into what authorities suspect may have been a staged kidnapping in Mpumalanga.

Marumo Gallants Suspend Thapelo Dhludhlu Amid Staged Kidnapping Investigation

Source: Facebook

The suspension was confirmed in an official club statement released on Friday, 10 July 2026.

Dhludhlu was last seen during the off-season break over the weekend of 26 and 27 June 2026. His family alerted police after he failed to make contact for several days. He was subsequently reunited with his family on Tuesday, 7 July, with the South African Football Players Union confirming his safety.

Early reports indicated that those claiming to hold the player had demanded a ransom of R50,000. However, SAPS in Mpumalanga has since shifted focus, opening an investigation into whether the kidnapping was in fact fabricated.

Marumo Gallants step back to let law enforcement act

With the police probe now underway, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa opted to sideline the midfielder rather than allow him to continue training or playing while the matter remains unresolved.

Marumo Gallants confirmed that Thapelo Dhludhlu has been suspended with immediate effect to give the South African Police Service space to carry out its investigation without interference while ensuring the legal process runs its course.

The club said it would not discuss the matter further because it is now in the hands of the relevant authorities.

Gallants added that it fully supports an independent and impartial investigation, stressing that law enforcement should be allowed to complete its work without outside influence.

The club also called on supporters, stakeholders and the media to respect the privacy of everyone involved while the investigation continues, and confirmed it would not be issuing any further statements until authorities have concluded their work.

Source: Briefly News