A photo of legendary radio personality Phat Joe and his wife recently trended online after his interview on 947

The legendary broadcaster opened up about his relationship with his wife and his career on the show

Fans of the radio personality commented on the photo and praised him for speaking well of his wife

Phat Joe and his wife Palesa, impress SA. Images: Radio2000 and MDN News

Source: Twitter

Fans of radio and TV personality Phat Joe recently sparked a conversation on social media when a photo of him and his wife, Palesa, was shared online.

The former Metro FM radio personality previously trended on social media when he was interviewed by MacG on Podcast and Chill.

Social media user Ttouch shared the a cute photo of the broadcaster on his X account on 8 July 2026.

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South Africans comment on their relationship

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"His lips have rubbed off on her."

@TheeOnly_Shadi wrote:

"The most peaceful-looking Palesa I have seen, after me, of course."

@Manny_867 responded:

"The dude needs to come to the media. It's so dry."

@__T_touch replied:

"Inkinga (the problem), they can't control him. He cannot be controlled."

@MuzieSndlovu reacted:

"Damm.... On Metro FM, he always spoke about Miss P or Sweet P."

@shaz_bantuza responded:

"If I had continued partying my life away....I don't know what would have happened to me. I'll just leave it here."

@Christo79744616 wrote:

"He used to be reckless with his radio gigs and didn't have a filter at all, like Mac G."

@NkalaNthab38902 responded:

"He doesn’t age. Still looking the same. Very, very handsome dude."

@FKekana6601 replied:

"I like him because he doesn't sugarcoat, tells it like it is."

@B____D___ wrote:

"I’m still not over how he spoke about her on Anele’s show the other week! Even I fell in love with Palesa."

@NathiSibiya8 said:

"This guy was said to be leaving condoms all over for the helper to clean after him."

@TshephoSes responded:

"She looks young; what’s the age difference?"

@Evidence_Shongw reacted:

"Beautiful couple."

@12Gaige_M said:

"Awesome! Played really well. Idea plus implementation equals success."

@t_tspi commented:

"Felicia Mabuza's 'crocodile tears' know him very well."

@SanJose414 reacted:

"We need Joe back, man."

@CyrilMboweni1 replied:

"I miss him on the radio."

@Mambhexeza wrote:

"@GamsahabnidaL, they look so happy together."

@Kabelomauritiuz replied:

"He chose well. Kudos to him."

@MokoanaNel46679 wrote:

"It's been a long time not seeing my boy, Phat Joe."

@solly92173 replied:

"What happened to his Zimbabwean(Shona) girlfriend in 2005?"

@bab_hlabisa wrote:

"They look good together."

@Nkokoma said:

"Their relationship stood the test of time."

@KhanyisaniNtul replied:

"They look good."

@AquaLouw said:

"Love is beautiful."

@sontondlovu replied:

"Chief of ambush marketing! Theeee PhatJoe!! Love him!!"

@THendrix777 responded:

"We used to stay in the same building. My goodness, this oke had huns on huns."

A cute photo of Phat Joe and his wife impresses Mzansi. Images: MDN News and TheRealPhatJoe

Source: Instagram

Phat Joe trends after dropping bombs on Showmax’s Unfollowed, Mzansi chimes in: “But when was he cancelled?”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Phat Joe was the latest celebrity to get interviewed on Showmax's gripping docuseries Unfollowed.

The series looks at the controversial personalities who have been cancelled on social media for various reasons.

After relaying their thoughts about Phat Joe's chaotic interview, some netizens questioned when and why Phat Joe was cancelled.

Source: Briefly News