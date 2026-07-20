Crime Intelligence Colonel Ismail Dawood surrendered to police on 20 July 2026 after a warrant of arrest was issued against him

Dawood faces charges including extortion involving more than R350,000, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and intimidation

His lawyer said Dawood is not a fugitive and plans to apply for bail at Morningside Police Station

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Crime Intelligence Officer Colonel Ismail Dawood outside the Sandton Police Station. Image: @enca/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Crime Intelligence officer Colonel Ismail Dawood turned himself in to authorities at Sandton police station on Monday, 20 July 2026, after a warrant of arrest was issued on charges related to extortion, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and intimidation.

Speaking briefly to reporters outside the station, Dawood rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing. "I'm a proud member of the SA police force," he said, adding that the matter was a family dispute and declining to elaborate further.

Arrest warrant and surrender

The charges against Dawood include extortion allegedly involving more than R350,000. Police had previously attempted to locate him after he failed to present himself as previously arranged, going as far as raiding his townhouse complex in Sandhurst. His attorney, Advocate Du Plessis, subsequently confirmed that Dawood would hand himself over voluntarily with legal representation.

According to Du Plessis, Dawood is not a fugitive and remains fully cooperative with the investigation. Dawood was expected at Morningside Police Station at 08:00 on Monday, accompanied by his legal team, where he intended to apply for bail.

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Madlanga Commission allegations

Dawood was previously named in explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission, where serious allegations were levelled against him. He has denied all of those claims, which have included accusations of kidnapping, assault, torture, corruption, and murder.

Despite the allegations, Dawood built a notable career in law enforcement, having led the anti-kidnapping task team and participated in several high-profile hostage rescue operations targeting kidnapping syndicates.

Dawood's lawyer denies he is a fugitive

Briefly News reported that the attorney representing Colonel Ismail Dawood confirmed that his client is not a fugitive and does not intend to evade law enforcement. The lawyer said Dawood intends to present himself to law enforcement on Monday and will submit a bail application at that time. He also questioned the timing of the warrant's execution and argued there was no pressing reason to act on a J50 late on a Friday afternoon. The lawyer also raised the issue of Dawood's personal safety, stating that because of the nature of matters investigated by him, his life would be in danger every minute he is incarcerated.

Source: Briefly News