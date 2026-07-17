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GAUTENG - The attorney representing Colonel Ismail Dawood has confirmed that his client is not a fugitive and does not intend to evade law enforcement.

A Crime Intelligence officer’s lawyer denied that his client is on the run, insisting that he will hand himself over to the police. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

The lawyer issued the statement following the issuance of a J50 warrant of arrest and an unsuccessful attempt by police to locate him at his Johannesburg home on Friday, 17 July 2026.

The lawyer relayed the position to eNCA, with Pule Letshwiti-Jones and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, stating that Dawood intends to present himself to law enforcement on Monday and will submit a bail application at that time.

Lawyer contests urgency of Friday arrest

Central to the defence's position is an objection to the timing of the warrant's execution. The attorney argued there was no pressing reason to act on a J50 late on a Friday afternoon, once court hours had already passed, limiting Dawood's immediate legal recourse.

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The lawyer also raised the issue of Dawood's personal safety, stating that because of the nature of matters investigated by him, his life would be in danger every minute he is incarcerated.

Source: Briefly News