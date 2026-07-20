Umlando hitmaker Toss celebrated buying a luxury BMW, calling it a blessing and a dream come true after years of hard work

The rapper shared an emotional message thanking God and revealing that his biggest achievement was finally making his mother proud

Fans and celebrities, including Nadia Nakai, Scotts Maphuma and Oscar Mbo, flooded his Instagram comments with congratulations and praise

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Toss celebrated buying a luxury BMW and thanked God for the major milestone. Image: Toss

Source: Instagram

Umlando hitmaker Toss is celebrating a major career milestone after buying himself a luxury BMW. The star shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that the purchase meant more than just owning a new set of wheels—it was about fulfilling a personal dream of making his mother proud. His heartfelt post quickly attracted thousands of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

Toss thanks God after buying dream car

Sharing the special moment, Toss credited his faith for helping him reach another goal.

He captioned the post:

"Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you – Matthew 6:33. ❤️😭🙏 He did it for me!!! Made mama proud, forever grateful. ✨🙌🏾🤎 BLESSED!!!!!"

The touching tribute resonated with many followers, who praised him for acknowledging God's role in his success while celebrating his mother.

See the heartfelt video in the Instagram post below:

Celebrities celebrate Toss's big milestone

The 'Umlando' hitmaker said making his mother proud made the achievement even more special. Image: Toss

Source: Instagram

Several familiar faces from the entertainment industry joined the celebrations in the comment section.

Londie London commented:

"🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾"

Nadia Nakai said:

"Congratulations!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Scotts Maphuma added:

"Yesssssss🙌❤️🔥😁"

Focalistic commented:

"Congratulations brother 🤎❤️🏃🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 You deserve it!"

Oscar Mbo joined:

"Congratulations my brother ❤️"

Fans say the moment was well deserved

Supporters also filled the comments with messages celebrating Toss's latest achievement.

@lungelo.lenake expressed:

"Well deserved. Congratulations my brother 🫶🔥😭"

@black.magolide said:

"Congratulations 🥳🙂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you deserve it all and more 🤎❤️"

@proxyreeds_co added:

"Blessed & Highly Favored. Congratulations Toss! 🥂"

@claydoesitbest joined:

"Ishuu, congratulations brotherman! 🔥"

Beyond the luxury BMW, it was Toss's heartfelt tribute to his mother that resonated most with fans. The rapper's message about finally making her proud turned what could have been a simple car reveal into an emotional celebration of faith, hard work and perseverance.

Judging by the flood of congratulatory messages, many believe the Umlando hitmaker has earned every moment of his success.

Nadia Nakai addresses relationship with Toss

Previously Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai has opened up about her rumoured relationship with Toss while reflecting on her healing journey following AKA's death. The rapper clarified where she stands with the Umlando hitmaker, saying she is open to love but is not actively searching for a relationship.

She added that she has taken time to heal, is focused on herself, and no longer feels pressured to move on based on other people's expectations.

Source: Briefly News