Greg Walsh from Johannesburg in Gauteng suggested Woolworths launch a bag exchange programme in a Facebook video

He said shoppers keep forgetting reusable bags and end up buying more bags than they actually need

South Africans flooded the comments, agreeing with him and sharing their own bag storage tricks

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Greg Walsh

Source: Facebook

Greg Walsh from Johannesburg in Gauteng shared his money-saving idea in a Facebook video. He wants Woolworths to launch a bag-exchange programme for forgetful shoppers nationwide.

Walsh posted the clip on 19 July 2026, describing a frustration many South Africans share. He said he always forgets to bring his reusable bags along to the shops.

A simple idea to cut waste and save money

In the video, Walsh explained his cupboard is full of unused Woolworths bags at home. He said this happens because he keeps buying new ones out of habit. Walsh admitted his cupboards look just like everyone else’s, packed with bags nobody remembers to use.

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He proposed a solution where shoppers drop off their spare bags at Woolworths stores. In return, he suggested customers receive some kind of credit on the Woolworths Rewards app. He believes the idea would save shoppers money and cut down on unnecessary bag waste.

The video massively gained traction, with South Africans jumping into the comments section. Many agreed the bag problem was a common struggle in their own homes. Some suggested storing spare bags in a car boot instead of a cupboard, so they are never forgotten again.

Others pointed out that Woolworths already runs bring-and-share trees inside its food stores. One person said they often grab a bag from the tree when they forget theirs. They then replenish the tree later once they remember their own stash.

Another commenter said the bag situation is genuinely annoying for regular shoppers. That person now insists on a cardboard box instead of extra plastic bags. A different user simply wrote that they could not agree more with Walsh. The wave of reactions showed how many shoppers relate to the bag pile-up problem.

Walsh joked in his caption that Woolworths could use the idea without paying royalties. He said the suggestion was simply his own way of solving a Sunday shopping problem. His post has since sparked mixed views about how South Africans should manage their growing bag collections.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News